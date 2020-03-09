Samsung: a fire breaks out at the Samsung chip plant in South Korea – Latest news

Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday that a fire at its semiconductor plant in South Korea will not affect its chip production.

A fire broke out at the Samsung chip plant in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, on Sunday night and was completely extinguished on Monday morning, according to fire authorities.

So far no victims have been reported, Yonhap news agency reported.

The fire apparently broke out in a deodorizing wastewater treatment facility at the plant, according to a Samsung official, but did not damage its production lines.

The company said it will cooperate fully with fire authorities to examine the exact cause of the accident.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Samsung Electronics Co. semiconductor plant in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, on March 9, 2020.

The fire, which broke out around 11:18 p.m. the day before, it was checked around 12:06 a.m., without anyone being injured in the incident.

