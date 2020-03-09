Russia and Turkey agree Idlib ceasefire | Turkey-Syria border

%MINIFYHTML6a1898766b7d04d23822562ed23328c511% %MINIFYHTML6a1898766b7d04d23822562ed23328c512%

Turkey and Russia agreed to stop the fire in the Idlib province of Syria after a meeting in Moscow last week, but Turkey says it reserves the right to retaliate if Syrian government forces carry out more attacks.

The interruption of fighting in the last province controlled by the rebels intends to end a humanitarian crisis that has caused millions of Syrians to flee to the border with Turkey.

Turkey's defense minister has said that so far there have been no violations of the ceasefire agreement, but residents remain pessimistic about the truce.

Turkey and Russia, members of NATO, support opposing sides in the nine-year war in Syria. Moscow supports President Bashar al-Assad and Ankara supports some opposition groups.

The agreement reached in Moscow also established a security corridor on each side of the M4 highway east-west key of Idlib. The corridor extends 6 km (3.7 miles) to the north and 6 km south of the road.

Source: Al Jazeera News