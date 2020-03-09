Rolling Lakers Outduel Streaking Clippers in Battle of LA – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML57853b0d9b35a57e9903094727d9918511% %MINIFYHTML57853b0d9b35a57e9903094727d9918512%

– LeBron James closed a weekend to remember. First, he beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a confrontation with the leaders of the NBA conference. He then kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the Clippers.

James had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists on Sunday in the 112-103 victory that ended with the six-game winning streak of the Clippers. He put 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Friday against the Bucks.

"I guess his best weekend in a Lakers uniform," said freshman Frank Vogel. "I wasn't here last year but, in my opinion, this was the best stretch of two games. It really dominated both games and helped close them."

The Lakers won their fourth consecutive and 11th in 12 games. Anthony Davis scored 30 points and Avery Bradley added 24.

"It's a very good weekend for us, to play against two of the best teams, the two best teams in the league with us in record time," said James. "I think we maintained our composure throughout the game."

The Lakers recently secured a place in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and they may be able to face the Clippers in the postseason. The crowd made it feel like a playoff environment, with a strong contingent of scandalous Lakers fans for what was a game at the Clippers' house. They chanted "MVP! MVP!" When James completed a 3-point play that tied the biggest 12-point Lakers lead with 40 seconds to play.

The Clippers led 53-49 at halftime with their biggest advantage of nine in the second quarter.

"I just try to get out in the second half and not let the game slip away," Davis said. "We wanted to make sure we went out with a bit more offensive intensity and aggression."

Paul George scored 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Montrezl Harrell had 20 for the Clippers. They lost to the Lakers for the first time in three games this season.

With the Lakers by four points, James connected a triple to open the room. His 3-point game and a Davis basket topped a 14-6 race that led him to 99-87, his first two-digit leadership of the game.

"The first time we played against Milwaukee and the two previous times we played against the Clippers we won," Davis said. "When we don't do that, we shoot at the goal every time and don't turn the ball, so we are a hard team to beat."

The Clippers had more turnovers (15) than assists (12).

"When you don't move the ball on top of that, you can't win the game," Rivers said.

George and Leonard combined to score 12 straight points during a stretch in the fourth, but could never achieve a sustained career.

"They were the team that really wanted it and they went and they got it," said George. "It's hard to beat any team three times in a row in this league." It doesn't make us go back. "

Bradley hit four of his six triples in the third season, which helped the Lakers take their first lead from the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Lakers: improved to 20-2 on the road against Western opponents. … His previous losses to the Clippers were 10 and 5 points.

Clippers: They fell to 10-1 in the games when their entire list is healthy, a rarity this season. … Joakim Noah was warmly welcomed by fans while watching the game from several rows up. Rivers let his name escape during his comments before the game, but refused to address reports that the team will sign Noah to a 10-day contract this week.

BROTHER VS BROTHER

Marcus Morris Sr. started for the Clippers and scored a point in 29 minutes to go with six rebounds, one assist and five fouls. His brother Markieff left the bench for the Lakers and scored four points in 16 minutes. He had five rebounds and three fouls.

