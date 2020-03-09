Riot is trying to make Monday Night Football work for League of Legends

The world's largest electronic sports events, whether mid-season Supervision League match or greater Counter-Strike tournament, almost always takes place on a weekend. It is a kind of tradition. But today, when League of Legends The Cloud9 team, just out of their first loss of the season, will face the Golden Guardians, will be on a somewhat new schedule: Monday night.

During the last years, the League of Legends Championship Series, like most competitive gaming companies, has been at home on weekends. The 10-team league generally broadcasts a large block of games on Saturdays and Sundays, filling YouTube and Twitch with five hours straight from League action every day It was a lot for anyone, except the most diehard fans to watch, and League Developer Riot wanted to change that.

Before the spring 2020 season, Riot's team decided to change things and introduced new Monday night games called, appropriately, Monday Night League. "It was time to move on to a third day," says LCS commissioner Chris Greeley. "Let's see if we can create some rituals around observation."

While the league knew that it wanted a third game night, the first problem was to solve when to add that extra day. Friday was an obvious choice, as it would lead to existing weekend games without problems, and there are many sports leagues that play mid-week in an attempt to capture a different audience. Monday's appeal, according to Greeley, is that, at least in terms of electronic sports, it was a relatively new territory. "There are natural comparisons with Monday Night Football, only in terms of ritualized viewing on a Monday night, but for us it was an opportunity to plant a flag and say & # 39; This is not a night in which many electronic sports they dared go, and we think we can try, "says Greeley.

The first MNL broadcast took place on January 27, and they have been leaving weekly since then. So far, audience numbers are lower than on weekends, both on Twitch and YouTube, although Greeley says it was not unexpected. The numbers are still respectable: Monday games usually crack 60,000 spectators on a single platform, but they are not at the same level as normal games, which generally average more than 100,000 spectators. While it's time for maximum audience for League For West Coast fans, Monday's new schedule is late enough to eliminate virtually all European viewers, and it also means that East Coast fans have to stay up later than usual. In addition, it is a new concept.

"You are teaching a new habit to your fan base," Greeley explains. “During the first week, despite our marketing on our social channels and broadcasts, we had people on Reddit who said they had no idea there were games on Monday nights. It is a new habit learned for people. We believe that over time it will become much more entrenched. "

Riot's team has done some things to make MNL transmissions feel different, including a new package of eye-catching graphics, additional hosts and a series of interviews outside working hours that have a very relaxed atmosphere. However, one thing they didn't want to do was make Monday night a time when only the biggest teams played. Instead, everyone receives an opportunity on Mondays, regardless of their history or place in the standings. Greeley says the reason for this is simple. "If no one is watching Monday night unless we use Cloud9 or TSM or Team Liquid, is Monday night viable?" he asks.

Photo by Paul de Leon / Riot Games

There have been some problems so far. The new transmission schedule means that teams have had to adjust their practice and preparation to accommodate it. Before, every week was the same: the days of the week were free to practice and free time, and the weekends were for games. Now, the schedule is changing; teams could play on weekends or they could have a Saturday and Monday game with a gap in the middle. Anand "Curry,quot; Agarwal, head coach of the second place of the LCS FlyQuest team, says the changes "mostly only affect the consistency of the practice," although they do not necessarily improve or make things worse. "The constant flow in the schedule, going from five-week practice weeks to three-day weeks, has simply made things more dynamic than they were before," he says.

There was also another unexpected problem that neither the league nor the teams saw coming: teams that play on Saturdays have an inherent disadvantage because competitors can see them play before facing them in games on Sunday or Monday. It may not seem like a big problem, but anything else a team can learn about their opponent, particularly if the game is in a new patch, can be advantageous. Greeley says there is not necessarily a solution for this; The league just needs to make sure that the season calendar is balanced so that everyone has the same experience at different points during the spring. "If we provide an advantage to a team in one place, we want to make sure that each team gets that same advantage, in the same situation, the same number of times, as much as we can," he explains.

The LCS is committed to Monday night games at least during spring (each LCS season is divided into two halves: a spring and a summer), which runs until the end of March. After that, it is not clear what will happen. The league is looking to make adjustments to make the season more balanced and provide adequate time to practice and free time, and Greeley hopes that, if the MNL format continues, the audience will grow as fans adapt more to the concept. So, when Cloud9 intends to recover in its game tonight, it could be one of the last games on Monday night or it could only be part of a new trend for the world's greatest esport.

"We feel very firm about Monday," says Greeley, "but we don't want to be immovable."