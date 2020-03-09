RHOA fans debate whether Kenya Moore deserves marital problems for past co-star behavior

Kenya Moore is the favorite person of all the viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta who loves to hate. Some fans and co-stars believe that her dark ways in the past finally caught her in the form of marital problems with Marc Daly.

Kenya had a well-known flirting with Phaedra Park's ex-husband, Apollo Nida. When Kordell Stewart divorced Porsha Williams, she hinted that Porsha was his "beard."

The last malicious thing he did was the newly arrived Tanya Sam. The Queen of the Spins invited the infamous cookie lady to lunch to share her story of how Paul Judge allegedly flirted with her.

Not long after, Marc disconnected his marriage by blinding her with a divorce announcement.

Nene Leakes has been saying in his confessionals what many have been thinking: Kenya may be receiving its karma for its past actions.

In the comments section of a RHOA fan page, fans debated whether she deserves what is happening.

One commenter said: "So, Marc has been chatting inappropriately with another woman,quot; But Kenya wasn't making fun of Tanya with the cookie woman? Zero sympathy for Kenya, absolute zero. "

Another added: "Kenya f with so many people getting married in this program we now assume that we organize a pitiful party."

This person said: Kar Karma is a B! I understand that "Ken,quot; is fighting in his own battles, but he deserves everything that comes upon him. You never win when you play dirty! "

While this user wrote: "Where was this same energy when Kenya brought the cookie woman to Tanya, or when she lacked respect for Phadrea and NeNe's marriage? Kandi and Cynthia may have several seats thinking that people are about to Show compassion towards Kenya and she has been so disrespectful to them!

There were some who defended Moore.

‘I knew Marc had another woman … I said it a week ago. I have never been a fan of Kenya. BUT this is a damn trap and Kenya is STILL trying to solve it! No one deserves that shit! I understand why you are trying to make it work, but it deserves MUCH BETTER! And she can improve. People treat you the way you leave it. "

‘Kenya has done many things but nobody deserves this. he doesn't even treat her like his wife. "

