Results of the XFL Week 5: Final results, highlights of Sunday's games

It was a record Sunday in the XFL.

First, in the nation's capital, there was a very, very long beer snake. Then, on the west coast, the Vipers became the first team in the XFL to score more than 40 points.

That is really the whole XFL experience in a nutshell.

The Wildcats found their rhythm and stopped the momentum of the Vipers, who jumped to a great advantage and let them escape from the bond. Still, the game was reduced to cable, and an interception by Taylor Cornelius in the final zone sealed the loss for the Vipers.

Early in the day, the Defenders brought down the BattleHawks and punished Jordan Ta & # 39; amu in DC. Ta & # 39; amu, possibly the best QB in the league, was bottled and remained only six points on the day. In other QB news, Cardale Jones was elected in favor of Tyree Jackson, who led the Defenders to victory 15-6.

Sporting News provided updates, highlights, and more of the XFL action on week 5 of Sunday.

Tampa Bay Vipers vs. LA Wildcats: score, summary

Final: Wild cats 41, vipers 34

12:16 a.m. TAMPA BAY TURNOVER: Taylor Cornelius launches an interception in the final zone to finish the attempt to return the Vipers. The Wildcats kneel over him for such a close victory.

12:00 am. TAMPA BAY SCORE GAME: Taylor Cornelius finds Reese Horn for six. Just over three minutes remaining in the game.

11:53 p.m. LOS ANGELES SCORE GAME: Boogie Roberts takes out and scores Taylor Cornelius for six more points and it seems that the Wildcats are going to get their second victory of the season.

11:43 p.m. TAMPA BAY SCORE GAME: Tavecchio kicks a field goal. First points of the vipers for this half. 33-27 Los Angeles.

11:33 p.m. SCORE GAME IN LOS ANGELES: Josh Johnson finds Saeed Blacknall in the corner of the end zone for six more points. It's Johnson's fourth TD of the night.

11:26 p.m. TAMPA BAY TURNOVER: We started the fourth quarter with Taylor Cornelius throwing a selection to Reggie Howard, all with 6-3, 290 pounds of it. Wild cats threatening once more.

Third trimester: Wildcats 27, Vipers 24

11:13 p.m. ANGEL SCORE GAME: Josh Johnson finds Tre McBride, who was being treated for a rib injury, for the lead score. The Wildcats returned and now lead 27-24.

11:07 p.m .: Oof Taylor Cornelius almost throws an interception and the Vipers are hitting again. 5:32 left in the third quarter.

11:02 p.m .: A Wildcats unit comes out empty, since Giorgio Tavecchio misses a kick, as it takes off from the vertical position.

10:52 p.m. The game is underway again, and the Vipers need to get something to prevent the Wildcats from scoring. They have the ball to start half.

Second quarter: Vipers 24, Wildcats 20

10:28 p.m. ANGEL SCORE GAME: Brandon Barnes finds a Josh Johnson pass at the back of the end zone, and the Wildcats are rolling. The 2 point conversion is not good.

10:21 p.m. LOS ANGELES SCORE GAME: Josh Johnson finds De & # 39; Quan Hampton for a touchdown. The 2 point conversion is good. Wildcats approach 10.

10:15 p.m. Wildcats drive with just over three minutes remaining in the first half. They have three turnovers in the day, not great. Johnson looks much sharper now.

10:09 p.m. TAMPA BAY SCORE GAME: Taylor Cornelius hits Jalen Tolliver, who makes a great catch in the back of the end zone. Vipers up to 24-6.

10:05 p.m. ROTATION OF THE ANGELS: Tre McBride coughs the ball in the clearing return. The vipers get the ball with a good field position.

10:04 p.m .: Taylor Cornelius and the offensive Vipers moved the ball a little, but stopped and kicked.

9:54 p.m. LOS ANGELES SCORE GAME: Dujuan Harris with a TD race of one meter. Wildcats on the board. The 2 point conversion is not good.

9:52 p..m.: Josh Johnson to Smallwood for a 54-yard pass, catch and run. Wildcats in scoring position now.

9:46 p.m. TAMPA BAY SCORE GAME: Taylor Cornelius keeps it as an option, brings it from a few meters to six. The extra point is good. 17-0 Vipers in the second.

First quarter: Vipers 10, Wildcats 0

9:39 p.m. ROTATION OF THE ANGELS: Snap comes out tall and wide, Johnson can't correct him. The vipers receive the ball just inside the Wildcat territory.

9:37 p.m. Wildcats collect a key first in a room and 1. Johnson has lost some open receivers.

9:28 p.m. TAMPA BAY SCORE GAME: After a 24-yard Jacques Patrick race, Patrick ends the course with a 1-yard TD race. Vipers up to 10-0 with 5:33 remaining in the first.

9:19 p.m. The defense of the vipers gets a lot of insight early. Josh Johnson is a bit out of play early.

9:15 p.m. TAMPA BAY SCORE GAME: Andrew Franks kicks a 26-yard field goal for three points. The vipers rose early 3-0.

9:11 p.m. ROTATION OF THE ANGELS: The game begins with Josh Johnson missing his mouthpiece. Then throw an interception. It is not an ideal start for the Wildcats.

9:10 p.m. And we are ready to play in Los Angeles. The wild cats they receive.

St. Louis BattleHawks in DC Defenders: score, highlights

Fourth quarter: Defenders 15, BattleHawks 6

5:46 p.m. FINAL: Tyree Jackson picks up the W, the Defenders and the BattleHawks 15-6.

5:41 p.m. S T. LOUIS TURNOVER IN THE LOW: In a quarter and 1, Matt Jones falls short. DC takes over with 1:55 remaining. First, this will go to the reproduction room.

5:36 p.m. Oof Christine Michael takes a mask and loses 15 yards. St. Louis needs to score and fast.

5:35 p.m. Ta & # 39; amu to Washington for a great gain and the Battlehawks are not yet dead.

5:32 A.D. SCORE GAME: Rausa puts a field goal through the uprights and the Defenders take a nine-point lead with 3:33 remaining in the game.

5:29 p.m. The defenders block a clearance and it seems they will put an arc on this W today if they get six here.

5:25 p.m. And now the BattleHawks put pressure on Jackson and fired him for a 12-yard loss. DC clear next with about half a quarter remaining to play.

5:20 p.m. DC gets a couple of third-chance key conversions deep within its own territory. With the clock decreasing to less than 10 minutes (and the defense playing as is), a couple of long drives could freeze this game.

5:15 p.m .: Even more reminders that (voice of Vince McMahon) this is the XFL.

5:10 p.m .: TURNOVER ON DOWNS, BATTLEHAWKS. Wow. St. Louis cannot get a single yard in third and fourth and 1 in two straight plays of DC 5. The Defenders take over after forcing the rotation down, and their defense is playing with the lights off.

5:06 p.m .: The guts of St. Louis bear fruit: Ta & # 39; amu hits L & # 39; Damian Washington three plays later for a 29-yard gain to the DC 14-yard line. BattleHawks has to be thinking about the touchdown at this point.

Third quarter: Defenders 12, BattleHawks 6

5:04 p.m .: It is understood. Ta & # 39; amu connects with Russell to get a profit of 9 yards for a unit that extends first down.

5:02 p.m .: Nothing does St. Louis offensively, but they choose to go fourth and 2.

5 pm .: A clear reminder that this is the XFL.

4:58 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, DEFENDERS. St. Louis' defense doubles but does not break, allowing another Rausa long field goal (50 yards). That does it 12-6 defenders, and now it's in St. Louis to launch something.

4:53 p.m. Pressley's 27-meter run to St. Louis & # 39; 32 gives new meaning to "take a high step."

4:51 p.m. BattleHawks looks decent in its subsequent handling, but the 38-yard field goal to the left is lost. DC takes control in its 28 with the possibility of extending its advantage.

4:43 p.m.: FIELD OBJECTIVE, DEFENDERS. DC only goes back from there thanks to a penalty, but still manages to take the lead with a 52-yard field goal from Rausa. Their 9-6 Defenders.

4:41 p.m. Defending runner DeAndre Thompkins rushes 28 yards to St. Louis 33. DC has a good chance of retaking the lead.

4:39 p.m. The Defender's pass race is again: Siupeli Anai throws Sa & # 39; amu for a 9-yard loss, but BattleHawks quarterback manages to get the ball loose.

Half time: Defenders 6, BattleHawks 6

4:19 p.m. The Defenders retrieve the ball, but without enough time to mount a last minute unit. They run out of clock and take it at halftime tied at 6.

4:17 p.m. Ta & # 39; amu is fired in consecutive plays (the first one was canceled by an offside call), which forced another San Luis clearance. The Defenders are wreaking havoc with their fast pass.

4:14 p.m .: OBJECTIVE OF LOST FIELD, DEFENDERS. DC's impulse falls short, and Ty Rausa's 40-yard field goal attempt is wide to the right. The score is still tied with 1:18 remaining in the middle.

4:08 p.m .: The defenders have a good handling: 37 yards of eight plays and 4:24 of the elapsed time. If they succeed, they could score just before halftime. They are currently on the 28-yard line of St. Louis.

4 p.m. The Defender's defense remains strong and forces a clearance, which will be knocked down for a touchback. Great sequence by DC to minimize damage.

3:57 p.m. St. Louis makes a great special team play for an excellent position in the field. Alonzo Russell blocks Hunter Niswander's clearance to get the ball on the 42-yard line of DC!

3:55 p.m. St. Louis forces a three and out and will recover the ball.

3:49 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, BATTLEHAWKS. The St. Louis unit stops again, but Russolino makes money again, knocking down a 40-yard field goal for tie it to 6-6.

3:47 p.m. A couple of key conversions on the third attempt takes St. Louis to the 19-yard DC line. Can the BattleHawks reach the final zone this time?

3:45 p.m. No hate between Jones and Jackson after that last touchdown:

First quarter: Defenders 6, BattleHawks 3

3:40 p.m. BattleHawks comes out throwing the ball, with Ta & # 39; amu making connections of 2, 17 and 17 yards. They are already on the 49-yard line of DC, where they will resume the game at the beginning of the second quarter.

3:36 p.m .: TOUCHDOWN, DEFENDERS. And so, DC takes the lead with a 9-yard touchdown connection between Tyree Jackson and Khari Lee. The 1 point attempt was unsuccessful, but still 6-3 Defenders.

3:34 p.m. Now it is the turn of the Defenders to lean on the rush. Pressley gets two 11-yard and 22-yard carries to move DC quickly to the 11-yard St. Louis line. In addition: quarterback Tyree Jackson entered the game replacing Jones.

3:30 p.m.: FIELD OBJECTIVE, BATTLEHAWKS. Taylor Russolino kicks a 35-yard field goal. St. Louis rushes nine times in a row before Ta & # 39; amu even tries a pass. The unit stops at the 17-yard line of DC, but consumes 4:40 of the game clock. Their 3-0 St. Louis.

3:27 p.m. Christine Michael of BattleHawks gets 4 yards in third and 2 to the Defender's 26-yard line. That is his sixth drive play, all rushed.

3:22 p.m. Jones and Keith Ford each run for 5 and 6 yards, respectively, to reach the 38-yard line of the Defenders. St. Louis relied heavily on the career game on his second trip.

3:20 p.m. BattleHawks runner Matt Jones takes the 21-yard ball from the right guard to the DC 49-yard line.

3:17 p.m .: INTERCEPTION, BATTLEHAWKS. And there is Jone's sixth interception in three games. He tried to hit the runner Jhurell Pressley, but was intercepted by Kenny Robinson on St. Louis 30.

3:12 p.m. St. Louis does not get anywhere on his first trip, with Ta & # 39; amu being fired for a loss of 7 yards in third and 7. The defenders are playing a tough defense from the start.

3:08 p.m .: The Defenders manage to go out on their own 40-yard line but no more. A 43-yard clearance gives and a 17-yard return gives St. Louis the ball on his own 32.

3 p.m. And we go. Defending runner Donnell Pumphrey starts the game with a 4-yard run to the 34-yard line of DC.

