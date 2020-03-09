Reggie Howard of the wildcats takes the interception, please do not curse the camera, curse anyway

%MINIFYHTML76b17ca962591065307d34ffcdd8b25211% %MINIFYHTML76b17ca962591065307d34ffcdd8b25212%

Reggie Howard is not good at following instructions, apparently.

The D-lineman 6-3, 290 pounds has not been shy to funny side conversations this season, with the Wildcats vs. confrontation. Vipers on Sunday, there is no exception to that. Howard eliminated QB Taylor Cornelius from Tampa Bay and was clearly overcome by emotion.

ESPN reporter Molly McGrath met Howard shortly after the play, and she had a specific request: keep the language clean.

"Please don't curse," urges Molly McGrath. "Please don't curse." (It seemed more like a prayer by itself than a request, actually).

After Howard imitates a beep sound, he answers McGrath's question, and doesn't follow his instructions at all. Judging by the expression of astonishment on McGrath's face, his quick exit and the censorship of Howard's response, it is safe to say that the big man let some profanities tear apart in the brief interview.

Let's guess what Howard said here:

"Stacy forever! That's her, really!" (Maybe he's a fan of Stacy's Pita chips? Or "Stacy's mom,quot; from Fountains of Wayne?)

"Stetson fever! I love horses!"

"Seven figures! That's happiness!"

On a serious note, the access that reporters have had during this season of the XFL has been somewhat refreshing for football, but it has not been without failures; While the emotion of the players, often pure and unadulterated, is much appreciated by the viewer, it can really put journalists in difficult situations. In general, these reporters have done a very good job, with McGrath as an example of that professionalism.

One thing is to catch a coach at the end of the middle, which is usually measured in his words and gives nothing to the viewer. But talking to players after great plays, good or bad, can take those situations to viral moments. Without exception.

Still, this is clean, family programming, dag gummit!