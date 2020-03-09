Reflecting on "the problem with the mother,quot; – Up News Info

Dear Readers: Every year I move away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I have gathered some thematic columns of "The best of,quot; from 10 years ago. I call today's topic: "The problem with the mother." I will return in two weeks with new columns.

Dear Amy: My 83-year-old widowed mother and I had our weekly phone call last night when it started repeating itself over and over again. My mother's cognitive skills are exceptional, and this had me worried. I asked her if she felt well, and she said yes, but again she began to repeat herself.

I called 911. An ambulance went home. The emergency medical technicians examined her and found nothing wrong. Now she refuses to talk to me. She says I humiliated her. My brother and sister say I overreacted.

What you think?

– A very worried son

Dear interested: You did the right thing. Your mother is ashamed, your brothers are supporting her, but there are fates far worse than shame. Suffering a stroke, for example, and not getting help.

Work with your siblings and your mother to make changes so you can continue to live safely at home. I recommend a monitoring service. For a monthly fee, you can have an intercom installed on your telephone line and a "panic,quot; button. You must also add a couple of neighbors to your contact list.

September 2010

Dear Amy: When my 80-year-old mother goes out on special occasions, she insists on wearing shoes with one-inch heels, instead of flat shoes. She says she completes her outfit.

The problem is that it is unstable with these heels.

I told him that shoes are a health risk because he could fall.

I think his judgment is impaired; She never listens to me. For example, decades ago I warned you of the dangers of being a Cubs fan. She ignored me. You know the rest.

Amy, you are my only hope.

My mom religiously reads your column; she considers you an oracle of truth (do you see what I mean by an impaired judgment?).

I believe that if you give her common sense advice, such as "Ditch, woman," she will take your advice and the problem will be resolved.

– Faithful reader

Dear Faithful: Leave your heels, woman!

And get some new!

Your mother's shoes may not fit well or your heel may be too narrow for her.

I agree with you about the dangers of walking while wearing unstable footwear. It is not worth giving a pair of shoes. But I bet there are a pair of elegant shoes that will fit your mother and that will also look good when she goes out to dance.

It's time to take her to buy her shoes.

I also agree with you about the dangers of being a Cubs fan. But baseball is like family. The long suffering among us sees our destiny as the price of loyalty. The best thing about being a Cubs fan is what happens during the off season. At this time, we bury our best judgment and start waiting for next year.

December 2010

Dear Amy: We have lived in our rental house for about eight months. There is a kitchen drawer that has, among other things, matches and batteries. We have a 19-month-old son who can open the drawer and get things out of it.

My husband, who is our son's primary caregiver while I am at work, has admitted that he has had the opportunity to fix the situation because he is at home.

I have also admitted that I have some responsibility because I also knew it was a problem and until yesterday, I had never done anything about it.

Who is more responsible for the fact that the drawer (until yesterday) has never been cleaned and that dangerous items are out of our son's reach?

– Mother asking

Dear I ask: In the time it took for you and your husband to solve this problem and after you sat down to send me your question by email, your son could have swallowed several batteries and learned to light his own cigarettes.

My point is that both parents are equally responsible for eliminating the dangers of Junior's reach.

Ask yourself: If your child were in a daycare or relative's home, would you like your caregivers to discuss who is responsible for providing a safe environment for children? Or do you want someone to take care of that?

December 2010

