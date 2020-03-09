Rasheeda Frost celebrates her aunt Allison's birthday – Watch the video

Rasheeda Frost celebrated her aunt's birthday, Allison. She shared a video on her social media account to mark this important event.

"Family celebrating my aunt Allison's birthday at @frostbistro, we love you, Allison!" Rasheeda captioned his post.

A follower said: "Happy birthday, young lady, it's not a big day," and a fan posted this: "Happy birthday, you'll move with really big queens tonight."

Another fan said: ww Aww, happy birthday Allison! Heyyyy, Aunt Marie and Shirlene, "and a fan posted this:" Happy birthday, Queen Mrs. Allison! Happy Soul Day Maam ❤️ ’

Another follower published this: "Happy birthday and many more, and may God bless your wishes. Have fun with your family, friends and people who love you happy birthday."

A fan said: ‘Happy birthday to your aunt Allison. You are all beautiful ladies, "and another follower published this:" Happy birthday and may you have many more to come, God bless you! "

Many fans flooded Rasheeda's comments section with all kinds of birthday wishes and kind words for Mrs. Allison.

Apart from this, Rasheeda flaunted long red hair again over the weekend and her fans were completely here for this look.

In addition, Rasheeda excited his fans with some rather surprising outfits from his Pressed Boutique.

People have always appreciated the fact that Rasheeda is advertising their own clothing items.

The truth is that he also uses pieces of massive brands like Gucci and similar ones, but the fact that he uses his own pieces of Pressed Boutique makes fans very happy.

Apart from this, Rasheeda is living her best life together with her family.

She and Kirk Frost are also busy with the Frost Boutique. This is one of the couple's dreams that came true in 2019.

Ad

The couple could not be more proud of their achievement.



Post views:

0 0