Rapper Lil Boosie arrested in South Carolina before the concert! (Video)

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested and searched by police, just before he was scheduled to act in Spartanburg, SC MTO News learned.

According to multiple social media reports, the police ran over the rapper and handcuffed him while they searched his tourist bus.

Officers must not have found anything because after stopping Boosie, the rapper was quickly released. And the Louisiana artist actually came to the concert to appear before his fans.

