Rapper Lil Boosie arrested in South Carolina before the concert! (Video)

Rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested and searched by police, just before he was scheduled to act in Spartanburg, SC MTO News learned.

According to multiple social media reports, the police ran over the rapper and handcuffed him while they searched his tourist bus.

Officers must not have found anything because after stopping Boosie, the rapper was quickly released. And the Louisiana artist actually came to the concert to appear before his fans.

It is not clear why Boosie was initially arrested.

However, the incident was captured on video:

Boosie, real name Torrence Hatch Jr., is a popular rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer and executive.

The rapper has also been under fire recently, after doing what many consider as transphobic comments in a video in response to Dwyane Wade's announcement that his youngest son would move from "Zion,quot; to "Zaya."

Boosie begged D Wade not to let the boy make the complete transition and said, "Don't cut his cock, bruh."

Boosie received a strong reaction on social media for his comments and was even asked to leave a Planet Fitness gym in Georgia, since the video he posted was recorded on site. In response, Boosie said the place manager was gay and held a grudge because of his comments about Zaya Wade. A spokesman for Planet Fitness stated that Boosie did not comply with gym policies and harassed the staff.