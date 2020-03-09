Raheem Sterling must avoid Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the next Manchester derby, Jamie Carragher insists | Soccer news

Carragher: "Wan-Bissaka is one of the best individual defenders in the world. I don't think anyone can beat him."



















Speaking on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher said Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United is the best individual defender of world football.

Pep Guardiola must choose not to face Raheem Sterling against Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the next Manchester derby, according to Jamie Carragher.

Sterling continued his sterile career against the goal during the 2-0 defeat of Manchester City United on Sunday, which means it's 809 minutes since he last scored for his club.

The England striker was well marked for the second time this season in the Premier League by Wan-Bissaka, who also received praise for his exhibition in the Etihad reverse league match in December, where United claimed a 2–2 victory. one.

Carragher believes that Guardiola has been left with the decision to take the next team meeting given Wan-Bissaka's last performance against Sterling.

Raheem Sterling has not yet registered a goal or assisted this calendar year

He said Monday Night Football: "This has almost become a massive rivalry – Raheem Sterling against Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

"In fact, I think Pep has to think about what he can do next time given the history of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now in this match. Something he has to do is not face Sterling against Wan-Bissaka."

Highlights of Manchester United's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League

"Sterling is perhaps one of the three best left-wing players in the world, but Wan-Bissaka is saying, & # 39; go ahead & # 39 ;. I think he is one of the best individual defenders for a full-back in the world No I think nobody can beat him one on one.

"When I say that Manchester City has to do something different, it's not about Sterling waving the white flag. It's about using your brain. If you're a Guardian, you should put Raheem on the other side."

"When you face a manager and a team that keep beating you, you have to find ways to do things differently. Certainly, in these games, Sterling has to go to the other side and Wan-Bissaka has to be given a different problem. "