Radical changes are required for a large U.S. Farm program

The European agricultural program of $ 65 billion a year needs to change radically If it is to protect the environment and support small farmers, a group of European scientists said in an article published in the magazine "People and Nature,quot; on Monday.
The 21 authors of the article said that a planned revision of Europe's agricultural policy is inadequate. They said policymakers should stop paying farmers based on the acreage they cultivate and instead reward ecological practices such as organic farming or agroforestry. The scientists also asked the European Union to eliminate subsidies that promote livestock, which is related to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.
"Billions of euros of taxpayers' money are about to be dumped down the drain," the scientists said in a statement.
A new green agreement plans to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. Last week, the European Commission described the plans to make the agreement legally binding for all member states.
But the package will not reform agriculture because it has adopted old policies and repackaged them as climate-friendly measures, the scientists said.
“Climate measures are unjustifiable. There is nothing there, "said Guy Pe’er, a German conservation biologist and lead author of the article.
"The commission is taking a step back," he said.
Mr. Pe has collected signatures from more than 3,600 scientists and researchers on his website that support the document's findings.
The scientists said that Europe's agricultural policy has neglected small farmers and supported practices that have led to global warming, soil erosion, land degradation and biodiversity loss. Subsidy programs that could have slowed the damage have been insignificant and insufficiently funded.
Last year, A New York Times investigation showed the disconnect between the green image of Europe and its agricultural policy, which has caused lasting environmental damage and has left visible marks throughout Europe. Decaying algae release deadly gases on some beaches in France. Agricultural runoff has helped expand dead zones in the Baltic Sea. And greenhouse gas emissions on agricultural land are on the rise.
The agricultural subsidy program represents almost 40 percent of Europe's budget, making it one of the largest in the world. It is plagued with corruption and self-treatment, especially in Eastern and Central Europe, where leaders have diverted money to subscribe to their governments or businesses, the Times investigation found. Attempts to change the system or make it more responsible have failed in part because its main beneficiaries are in charge of establishing the policy.
For all documented problems, leaders in Brussels have shown little interest in reviewing the policy. In January, the top The European agricultural official promised to introduce anti-corruption measures in response to the Times investigation, but did not provide details.
And the new agricultural policy, which is being negotiated this year, will continue to use the land for money formula that favors those who have large areas. The formula has been criticized for a long time for creating a modern feudal system in which small farmers can barely make a living.
Almost a third of the payments go to "ecological measures,quot; designed to reduce emissions, preserve grasslands and save wildlife. But commission officials have acknowledged that this has not achieved much.
Under the new rules, Member States will have more control over how much they invest in environmentally friendly measures. But critics say this is likely to encourage countries to opt for the easiest, "light green,quot; options because politics does not have a clear scale to measure their successes or failures.
As long as the political leaders in Brussels operate behind closed doors, small interest groups will have more influence on the outcome, according to Mr. Pe’er.
"This is really a power game," he said.
Pe & # 39; er said that policymakers ignored research on the impact of agricultural policy after spending "a lot of money,quot; on it.
"The scientific community is there to help," Mr. Pe’er said. "But for that, they need to listen."