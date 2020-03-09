Radical changes are required for a large U.S. Farm program

The European agricultural program of $ 65 billion a year needs to change radically If it is to protect the environment and support small farmers, a group of European scientists said in an article published in the magazine "People and Nature,quot; on Monday.

The 21 authors of the article said that a planned revision of Europe's agricultural policy is inadequate. They said policymakers should stop paying farmers based on the acreage they cultivate and instead reward ecological practices such as organic farming or agroforestry. The scientists also asked the European Union to eliminate subsidies that promote livestock, which is related to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

%MINIFYHTML74dc54e35267c4a02b05fdf5c6d25cbd11% %MINIFYHTML74dc54e35267c4a02b05fdf5c6d25cbd12%

"Billions of euros of taxpayers' money are about to be dumped down the drain," the scientists said in a statement.

A new green agreement plans to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. Last week, the European Commission described the plans to make the agreement legally binding for all member states.