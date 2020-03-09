Quarantine Grand Princess cruise ship arrives in California – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The first case of COVID-19 in Minnesota was reported on Friday. That person, who lives in Ramsey County and now rests at home, contracted the virus on a cruise called Grand Princess.

That same ship, with new passengers, is now quarantined at sea with numerous cases of COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, the ship arrived at the port of Oakland, where crews have been preparing to receive passengers, including more than 40 people from Minnesota.

Officials had to choose an isolated port, but accessible for charter flights so that passengers from other states and countries can leave without entering the communities. Then, they prepared and secured a 10-acre site in the Port of Oakland.

It is expected that it takes two to three days to get everyone out of the boat.

The first to leave the ship will be the 21 people who tested positive for COVID-19 and those who show symptoms.

Up News Info spoke with two passengers from Forest Lake, Minnesota, who will be the last group to leave the ship. They said they are trying to make the most of a difficult situation.

"Well, we stay positive. To some extent, it's an adventure," said Randy Elkin of Forest Lake.

For Randy and Kathleen, the cruise was supposed to be a trip celebrating 20 years together.

The Department of Defense will examine 2,400 passengers as soon as the ship docks. Then, people from out of state, including dozens of Minnesotans, will fly to a military base in Texas or Georgia, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine.

In Minnesota, a second case of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, was discovered over the weekend. It involves a 50-year-old in Carver County. Now they are recovering at home and health officials are trying to find out who they had contact with.