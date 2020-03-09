Qatar bans travelers from 14 countries because of concerns about the coronavirus | Coronavirus outbreak news

Qatar announced on Sunday that it is temporarily prohibiting the entry of travelers from 14 countries due to the outbreak of coronavirus as the number of cases in the Gulf country increased to 15.

In a statement, the Qatar Ministry of Health said the ban covers Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

"The decision affects all people who intend to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those who have a residence or work permit and temporary visitors," the statement said.

Qatar Airways, the country's national airline, had already suspended flights to and from Italy, one of the most affected countries.

Meanwhile, citizens and residents of Qatar were asked to avoid all trips, except essential ones, at this time.

The statement came when the ministry confirmed three more cases of the new coronavirus, which has infected 110,000 people in 99 countries and territories since it was first reported in China at the end of last year. More than 3,500 people have died worldwide.

The last cases in Qatar were all foreign residents and had been placed in complete isolation, the ministry said.

"All those who shared the accommodation were subjected to quarantine, including all the people who came into contact with the patients, to make sure they are healthy and that no infection has been transmitted to them," he added.

The ministry said it is subjecting patient housing to a thorough examination and tracking the movements of the three individuals.

The previous 12 cases involved Qatari citizens evacuated in late February from Iran, a country that has become a focus of regional outbreak.

During a press conference on Sunday, Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, director of public health at the ministry, said the current situation in the Gulf country "does not require the closure of schools as the spread of the disease in Qatar remains low. ".

As part of efforts to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak, many governments have closed borders and suspended travel by land and air with the most affected countries, including China, Iran and Italy.

After declaring the outbreak of an international health emergency in January, the World Health Organization last month updated the global risk level to "very high."