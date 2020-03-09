Profile: King Salman's younger brother, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz | Saudi Arabia News

Prince Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the only surviving full brother of King Salman of Saudi Arabia, has been arrested, according to several reports, in what is believed to be an attempt by the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to consolidate power within the royal family.

Prince Ahmed was arrested Friday as part of a security crackdown that also included the arrest of Mohamed bin Nayef, nephew of the king and former interior minister and crown prince, Several American publications reported. Both high-ranking royals were seen as possible alternatives to MBS, the de facto ruler of the kingdom in the successive 84-year-old King Salman.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Prince Ahmed and Mohammed bin Nayef They were accused of planning a coup to overthrow the king and his son, MBS. By Saturday, reports indicate that the sweep had been extended to include dozens of Interior Ministry officials, senior army officers and other suspects in supporting an attempted coup.

There have been no official comments from Saudi authorities about the arrests.

Who is Prince Ahmed?

Prince Ahmed is one of the oldest members of the ruling Al Saud family.

He and his older brother are the last remaining members of the powerful "Sudairi seven,quot;, a block consisting of the seven sons of King Abdul Aziz, considered the modern founder of the kingdom, and his favorite wife, Hussa bint Ahmed al-Sudairi.

The brothers joined together to ensure to a large extent that the throne and important ministries passed between them and were kept out of reach of dozens of other king's children. They include former King Fahd, who ruled the country from 1982 to 2005, Prince Sultan who served as defense minister for almost half a century before becoming crown prince of King Abdullah in 2005, as well as the current king.

Born in the early 1940s, Prince Ahmed received his formal education in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. He later went to the United States, where he earned a degree in political science from the University of Redlands, based in California, in 1968.

Prince Ahmed served as Deputy Minister of the Interior for decades and was appointed Interior Minister in June 2012. But he resigned abruptly after less than five months in office and was replaced by Mohammed bin Nayef, the other detained high profile.

For several years, Prince Ahmed was also responsible for overseeing the administration of the sacred places in Mecca and Medina.

As the youngest of the seven Sudairi brothers, Prince Ahmed had been seen in the past as a possible future ruler, but he was section of the disposition of the throne at least twice.

Even so, Prince Ahmed exerted official influence as a member of the Council of Loyalty or Beya, the high-ranking royalty body that has to approve accession to the throne of the next successor.

In 2017, he was one of the three members of the Loyalty Council who opposed the young MBS to become the first on the throne line and set aside the most important princes, according to several media reports.

Prince Ahmed left Saudi Arabia in November 2017 before a powerful campaign of arrests of royals, senior officials and business elites, in what was announced as an attempt to fight corruption between the upper levels of the bureaucracy of the kingdom. Those arrested were locked up for weeks at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh.

Prince Ahmed flew back to the kingdom from London in October 2018, after he allegedly received assurances that he would not be arrested.

While in London, Prince Ahmed seemed to publicly oppose the MBS military campaign in Yemen, which he launched in 2015 when Saudi Arabia formed a coalition with other Arab states to defeat the Houthi rebels.

An almost two-minute video shared online in September 2018 showed that Prince Ahmed allegedly challenged protesters protesting the role of the kingdom in the devastating war in Yemen why they complained to him instead of the king and the crown prince .

Walking towards them, the prince asked the protesters outside his London home not to group the entire royal family into one.

"What does the whole Al Saud family have to do with this? There are certain people who are responsible. Do not involve anyone else."

When a protester responsible for the war asked him, Prince Ahmed replied: "The king and the crown prince, and others in the state."

He also said he expected the wars in Yemen and elsewhere to stop as soon as possible.

Shortly after, Prince Ahmed issued a brief official statement saying that his comments were taken out of context and were intended to clarify that "the king and the crown prince are responsible for the state and its decisions."

Upon his return, Prince Ahmed reportedly retained his assignment and was treated with respect, but has since maintained a low profile.

According to Ali al-Ahmed, director of the Gulf Affairs Institute and former Saudi political prisoner, Prince Ahmed, "did not have a real chance,quot; to become king and returned "because he had no ambition."

He argued that detention was a "precautionary,quot; measure and was not part of the alleged plot.