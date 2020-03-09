Problems with a garbage fee; The Colorado death penalty debate continues; The influence of the west coast in our state is a dark reality; more cards (3/8/20 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe2b7fd6175d8add4281c12f792c8dfd811% %MINIFYHTMLe2b7fd6175d8add4281c12f792c8dfd812%

Problems with a garbage fee

Re: "To reduce waste, Denver must charge for garbage," comment from March 1

Krista Kafer makes an invalid comparison between charging for garbage collection and charging for water or electricity. Public utilities charge for the amount the customer uses. However, the system proposed by the city charges the customer each week for the maximum amount of garbage that needs to be collected in any week. I need a garbage container large enough to contain as much garbage as I have thrown in a week, and the city would charge me that amount every week. However, because I am already very aware of the amount of waste I produce, my garbage container would not be full most of the weeks and would not need to be emptied, and I would still be paying the fee to the city. Another drawback is that my neighbors don't seem to be able to know which garbage container is mine and which one is theirs, so half of the time I would end up paying for my neighbors' garbage collection.

I applaud the city for wanting to encourage citizens to stop waste, and there is a better way to do it. If the city wants to charge for the actual amount of garbage collected, it must charge by weight, only when there really is something to collect. And, please, give me a dumpster so I don't have to pay for my neighbors who would throw their garbage in my container as soon as they paid for theirs.

David Williams, Denver

Thank you, Krista Kafer, for reminding everyone that current garbage collection in Denver is not free, but is paid through $ 25 million in property and sales taxes. As one of those taxpayers, I hope that in the case of the imposition of separate garbage collection charges, our property and sales taxes will be reduced similarly.

According to the American Pet Products Association, cat litter should not be composted due to possible toxoplasmosis bacteria that can be harmful to humans and other animals. In addition, Krista must also realize that, unless all his clothes are made of cotton or wool, the dryer's fluff will contain significant amounts of artificial threads that are not composted.

Jim Borland, Denver

Krista Kafer wrote suggesting that Denver suspend the current garbage collection practice that is paid with property and sales taxes and adopt a pay-per-use system based on total use. While the idea sounds good on paper, reality poses a very different scenario.

I have lived in several cities that use the pay-per-use system. None of these cities is as clean and maintained as the city of Denver.

The reason why these cities are not so clean is because the poor, the lazy, the irritants, the inconsiderate, etc. they take their refrigerators, sofas and broken mattresses to the alleyways and side streets and throw them so they don't have to pay. the cost of having them removed.

The City of Denver Solid Waste Management Division is as good as it is in both shelter collection and recycling. Let's save what we have and thank you for working so well!

R. Latreille, Denver

The debate on the death penalty continues in Colorado

Clean the planet. Remove the trash. Apply the death penalty to those who deserve it.

That is the responsibility and burden of the justice system in a just society. Keeping the trash alive makes no sense. It is stupid, antisocial and expensive. It is an affront to decent and law-abiding citizens. And it is an insult to the families of the victims who are denied closure. Scum like Nathan Dunlap, rotten garbage, has no redeeming social value.

Those who say the death penalty does not prevent crime are simply expressing their personal opinion. There is no valid evidence that he does it or not. It is impossible to know, and that is not the crux of the matter. The most important factor is to provide healing to the families of the victims: people who have suffered an anguish for life, people who will not receive a life of comfort from the social system, people whose burden of sadness is unbearable.

For at least 20 years, we have had the benefit of positive identification through DNA tests, so the possibility of killing the wrong person is scarce or nil. Another false clue is the claim that the death penalty applies mainly to minorities. The issue should not be politicized. The scum of the planet must be removed, regardless of ethnicity or color.

Walt Heidenfelder, Denver

It is a pity that the Colorado assembly has chosen to get rid of the death penalty because it took a very good currency for prosecution in cases where the defendant has information that can be useful for the state and family of the victims They need to know something vital to the case. For example, the location of a body, a weapon or something else can close a case or provide satisfaction to all involved. Since the death penalty hangs over the defendants, they have the option of life or death by themselves if they are found guilty or the possibility of saving the cost of a prolonged trial. The death penalty has not been carried out in Colorado since Gary Lee Davis was executed in 1997, but existed as a threat.

Larry E. Burns, Denver

Re: "The consequences of repealing the death penalty,quot;, comment of February 9

The United States has a history of acting arbitrarily and partially in regard to the death penalty. Racial prejudice, the possibility of executing an innocent person (we have), the costs of capital punishment and their inability to make society safer show that progressives and conservatives must oppose the death penalty. We have not yet been able to banish the bias that permeates the justice system, and once the punishment is implemented, we cannot reverse the course.

Wadi Muhaisen, Denver

The influence of the west coast in our state is a dark reality

The desire of the Colorado legislature to take its California march orders on issues ranging from zero-emission mandates to the abolition of the Electoral College seems to have been transmitted to members of an electorate that has bought in the socialist struggle of Bernie Sanders game plan The results of Super Tuesday further reinforced the revelation that Colorado has lost pace with its own inheritance of self-reliance and independent values, as well as the less radical views expressed by the majority of the nation's liberal community.

Many members of the new emerging Colorado electorate have moved here from the heavily populated coastal states that escape spiral taxes and burdensome government regulations, while bringing with them the same political ideologies that were their reason for leaving. The term is "coastitis," a virulent condition not unique to Colorado, but is mutating the established character of other states from Idaho to Texas. It is a dark reality, one that residents who are accustomed to a state that historically forged their own identity must deal with each in their own way.

Doug Hacker, Denver

Participation could be better

Re: "Primary delivered in promise of participation,quot;, news of March 5

I join in praising the increase in the number of voters from 4 years ago; Progress is progress. On the other hand, the participation was 51% of "active voters,quot;. Not a majority of registered voters or, most importantly, eligible voters. I suspect that a large majority of eligible voters groan and complain about government, politicians and life in general, so come out and vote for everyone. Put on or shut up.

David Janik, Denver

Match campaign funds

I propose that for every dollar spent in the presidential campaign, a dollar equivalent to homeless funds, veterans care and food anxiety in the United States be donated.

Kathryn Elizabeth Williams, Erie

Running companions for Biden?

The most essential thing for the immediate future of Joe Biden's campaign is to have at his side a candidate for the competent and relatively young vice presidency. Two possible candidates who have impressed me as solid Democrats are Representative Jason Crow of Colorado and Representative Eric Swalwell of California.

Both gentlemen showed their wisdom and courage during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump: Crow as a brilliant lawyer in the Senate and Swalwell trial during the House trial. Due to Biden's age (I am the same age as him), he must now hold on to an attractive and competent partner who can take up his position at any time. Even if your health is excellent, you should immediately guarantee this guarantee to your followers.

Stephen Zahony, Denver

The cost of voting early

As one of the first voters in the recent state democratic primary elections, I and I assumed that others like me assumed that we were doing our part to participate and make our voice heard in the process. In my case, I voted for Pete Buttigieg as the candidate who best expressed my views and could achieve the ultimate goal of replacing the current White House occupant.

I was disappointed when Mayor Pete left the race last Sunday, but I understood and supported the decisions of him and other candidates to stop their campaigns in support of Joe Biden's efforts and avoid a wave of Bernie Sanders.

However, I was very disappointed on Tuesday to discover that the current rules did not count votes like mine and others for candidates who had left the race. I support early voting and mail-in ballots for the most part, but in this case, it seems that my vote was ignored. After 20 years of waiting to vote for my preference in a presidential primary for my party in Colorado, I feel cheated by a flawed process that did not consider early voting possibilities for candidates who had left the race. There has to be a better way.

Al schwindt, Littleton

