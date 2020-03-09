Prince Harry receives a letter from the student after "Hugging,quot; Meghan Markle

Ben Stansall-WPA Pool / Getty Images
Before International Women's Day, Meghan markle She made a surprise visit to a school in East London, where a young high school student who was more than excited to meet the Duchess of Sussex called her "really beautiful."
Captured on video, the moment made quick rounds on social networks, in which you could see Meghan and the student hugging each other with love as she went on stage to talk about the importance of International Women's Day.
When the student reached the podium and when the noisy room calmed down, he said: "She is really beautiful there. I had to say that, I had to tell the truth here."
Now according Sun, the student has written Prince Harry A letter apologizing for your comments.
In the letter obtained and published by the publication, the young man wrote: "Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, I hope you don't mind me writing this letter. I hope you don't mind hugging your wife. I was overwhelmed. And surprised to see her get to my school. "
In addition, the letter said: "It was a pleasure to hear your speech and speak in front of her too. She really is inspiring."
During his visit, Meghan delivered a motivational speech on the defense of gender and racial equality in the future, not only on days like International Women's Day, but every day. He then invited a "brave young man,quot; to join her on stage to share his thoughts on the day as well.
He concluded his letter: "I was about to meet you (Harry) last year when you came to East London to open the Future Youth Zone, but I was out of school. I hope to meet you one day. Good luck for the future. With kind regards, Aker. "
The publication also spoke with the 16-year-old high school student and quotes that he wrote the letter to "make sure Harry doesn't have a problem and really apologize and I hope he doesn't mind."
He added: "Meghan didn't do it, she found it fun and I'm sure Harry will too. When she asked what brave young man she wanted to talk, I took the opportunity. I jumped in there. I thought it would be the right protocol to hug him. Everything it's blurry. The whole crowd exploded. "
The student continued to talk about how "beautiful,quot; and "elegant,quot; Meghan is, adding that he was completely "dazzled."
"It was great. It was the best day of my life so far," he continued. Sun. "I will never forget."
