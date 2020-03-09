Prince Harry receives a letter from the student after "Hugging,quot; Meghan Markle

Before International Women's Day, Meghan markle She made a surprise visit to a school in East London, where a young high school student who was more than excited to meet the Duchess of Sussex called her "really beautiful."

Captured on video, the moment made quick rounds on social networks, in which you could see Meghan and the student hugging each other with love as she went on stage to talk about the importance of International Women's Day.

When the student reached the podium and when the noisy room calmed down, he said: "She is really beautiful there. I had to say that, I had to tell the truth here."

Now according Sun, the student has written Prince Harry A letter apologizing for your comments.

In the letter obtained and published by the publication, the young man wrote: "Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, I hope you don't mind me writing this letter. I hope you don't mind hugging your wife. I was overwhelmed. And surprised to see her get to my school. "