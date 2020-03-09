Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their final royal appearance on Commonwealth Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their last official appearance as members of the British royal family. The couple joined Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.

According to Persons In the magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the event first, with William and Kate behind them in their own car. They also made some changes to the actual entry compared to previous years.

See this post on Instagram This afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty the Queen and members of the royal family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working collaboratively to achieve shared economic, environmental, social and democratic objectives, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community that encompasses each geographic region, religion and culture, embracing the diversity between its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As president and vice president of @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates for the Commonwealth, who have spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is "Provide a common future: connect, innovate, transform,quot;, emphasizing youth, the environment, commerce, governance and ICT (information and communications technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to defending fair trade and empowering today's youth to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the ongoing commitment of the Commonwealth to offer a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable environment. Future for everyone Photo © PA A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in March 9, 2020 at 10:51 a.m. PDT

Neither Harry and Meghan nor William and Kate were part of the Queen's procession. Instead, the group formerly known as Royal Fab Four sat in front of the entrance of the Queen, who was then followed by Prince Charles and Camilla.

Markle continued with his incredible fashion statements he made during his last series of royal engagements by wearing an emilia Wickstead green dress with a matching fascination by William Chambers. The Duchess of Sussex complemented her look with a Gabriella Hearst bag and Aquazzura nude shoes.

This was the first, and probably the last, that fans saw Harry and Meghan publicly with William and Kate since November 2019, just a few weeks before Megxit's announcement in early January. However, the two couples did not interact in the event and only recognized each other briefly when they arrived.

Harry and Meghan sat behind the other royals at the event, and at the end of the service, all members of the royal family talked separately with the other attendees. William and Kate left the Abbey first and got into their car while Harry and Meghan were still inside.

According to We weekly, William and Harry "barely speak,quot; since Megxit's announcement, and in recent weeks they have only talked "a couple of times,quot; about "business matters."

"William has done his best to help his brother over the years and feels totally disappointed by his,quot; reckless "and,quot; selfish "actions," a second source revealed. "From the way he sees it, Harry threw all the good advice he gave him in the face. When Harry felt depressed or had problems, William was always there for him, just like Kate."

The source added that the Queen's desire for Monday's Commonwealth Day service was for her family members to "put a united front,quot; despite the fact that many are "injured,quot; and unhappy about Harry's decision. and Meghan to move to Canada and resign as royalty.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's final royal engagements are complete, the couple is expected to return to Canada to be with their son, Archie Harrison. His departure from the royal family becomes official on March 31.



