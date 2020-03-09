Prince Harry and Meghan leave Britain, Stage West

LONDON – With smiles and backward looks, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, participated in their final engagement on Monday, honoring the British Commonwealth at Westminster Abbey, before they head to one of their border posts, the Western Canada, and a new and uncertain Life as semi-real.
The choice of place for the couple's last appearance was loaded with symbols of life that Harry is leaving behind: it is where Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953; where his brother, Prince William, married in 2011; and where 30 kings and queens are buried, returning to King Edward the Confessor in 1066.
Harry has dealt with a series of appearances in recent days, including an Abbey Road recording session with rock star Jon Bon Jovi and a travel conference in Edinburgh in which he told participants: "Just call me Harry,quot; . Meghan made a surprise visit to a classroom in London on Friday to commemorate International Women's Day.
But as of March 31, the couple will no longer be full-time working members of the Windsor House. They are expected to return soon to Canada, where they left their son, Archie, in the care of a family friend.
When Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles entered under the vaulted ceiling of the abbey, the family pomp was tinged with sadness over the departure of Harry and Meghan, a traumatic decision that almost broke the family, plunging it into the greatest crisis since death from Harry's mother, Princess Diana. , in 1997.
The couple sat in a row behind Prince William and his wife, Kate. But the brothers did not exchange words when the service began. Meghan bowed and smiled as the queen walked to her chair.
"It's a pretty significant moment," said Valentine Low, the royal correspondent for the London Times. "It means that just because you are in the royal family does not mean you have to stay in the royal family."
Buckingham Palace faced possible discomfort when officials backed down on a plan to give William and Kate a place in the queen's procession while sending Harry and Meghan directly to their seats. Both couples ended up skipping the procession.
The service order, as the palace planning document is known, was distributed to the royal press before it was finalized, according to palace officials. While there is a precedent for older family members not to be in the procession, some royal observers took it as a revealing moment.
At a minimum, for Harry and Meghan, the fault served to underline the distance between their electrifying debut as a couple at the end of 2016 and the disorderly dissolution of their relationship with the Windsor House.
The couple's farewell was a melancholic coda of a two-month drama that began in early January when they unexpectedly announced a plan to "withdraw,quot; from their official duties, relocate during part of the year in North America and seek financial independence.
The news, communicated through his Instagram account, took Buckingham Palace by surprise, although it came after a period of deepening internal dissent by Harry and Meghan and clear public signs that the prince , and particularly his wife, were unhappy and dissatisfied. their lives in the royal family
That triggered a tense negotiation between Prince Harry, the second son of Charles and Diana, and the queen on the terms of his departure from the real state of work. After an extraordinary family conclave in the queen's country residence, the queen offered the couple what amounted to a compensation package.
The couple agreed not to use their most exclusive titles, Her Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness; to give up most public funds of their lifestyles; and to pay more than $ 3 million in state funds for the renovation of his official residence, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Harry is still a prince, sixth in the line of the throne, and he and Meghan retained another of their titles: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But they also agreed to remove the real word from their website and Instagram account. Those sites, which bore the SussexRoyal brand, are a key part of how the couple plans to market in their commercial and charitable activities.
Harry and Meghan left little doubt of their resentment. They said in a statement on their site that they were subject to a different standard than other family members who wanted to work in the private sector. And they said they had no legal obligation to stop using "real,quot; outside Britain, although they said they would voluntarily refrain from doing so.
The rude tone erased any presumption that the couple had managed to reconcile with other family members. Although the queen has emphasized that she would welcome Harry and Meghan at any time, experts from the royal family said they were concerned that the couple received bad advice from public relations consultants in the United States, which could alienate the Queen.
"That was written by people on the other side of the Atlantic who don't understand how the royal family works," said Dickie Arbiter, who served as the queen's press secretary from 1988 to 2000.
Perhaps the only clear beneficiary of Harry and Meghan's raid is Prince William's wife, former Kate Middleton. After drawing his share of the nasty tabloid headlines when he was a student who was dating William, he has received a shower of press coverage in recent weeks.
"Kate Middleton has,quot; the Royal Family "alone," the Daily Mail said last week. "Romantic prince William falls in love with his wife Kate Middleton and tells fans how much he loves her," the Daily Mirror said about a cliff walk they took during a recent visit to Ireland.
Real experts said sensationalist newspapers, feeling scorched by Meghan's glamor of "loving them and leaving them," have rediscovered what is considered Kate's very sensitive English charms. A balanced and obedient mother of three royal grandchildren has made a great deal of commitment when her children started going to school.
"When Meghan and Harry got married for the first time, there was a danger of eclipsing William and Kate," said Penny Junor, a real biographer. “They were simply more charismatic and exotic. By comparison, Kate, whom we have all come to know quite well, was not the new girl on the block. "
"Now," said Mrs. Junor, "Harry and Meghan, having done what they did, have made people think," We like it pretty boring. ""