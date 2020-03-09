Prince Harry and Meghan leave Britain, Stage West

LONDON – With smiles and backward looks, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, participated in their final engagement on Monday, honoring the British Commonwealth at Westminster Abbey, before they head to one of their border posts, the Western Canada, and a new and uncertain Life as semi-real.

The choice of place for the couple's last appearance was loaded with symbols of life that Harry is leaving behind: it is where Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953; where his brother, Prince William, married in 2011; and where 30 kings and queens are buried, returning to King Edward the Confessor in 1066.

%MINIFYHTMLb74188bf8d4148734f0e234d04276f5913% %MINIFYHTMLb74188bf8d4148734f0e234d04276f5914%

Harry has dealt with a series of appearances in recent days, including an Abbey Road recording session with rock star Jon Bon Jovi and a travel conference in Edinburgh in which he told participants: "Just call me Harry,quot; . Meghan made a surprise visit to a classroom in London on Friday to commemorate International Women's Day.

%MINIFYHTMLb74188bf8d4148734f0e234d04276f5915% %MINIFYHTMLb74188bf8d4148734f0e234d04276f5916%

But as of March 31, the couple will no longer be full-time working members of the Windsor House. They are expected to return soon to Canada, where they left their son, Archie, in the care of a family friend.