Premier League darts: good week, bad week | Darts news

Luke Humphries surprised Gary Anderson on Thursday night

Every week during the 2020 season of the Premier League of Darts, we review the action and reflect on the winners and losers.

Who shot?

Challengers

The wait is over!

Luke Humphries became the first challenger / contender to win in the Premier League, after 13 failed attempts.

While it was generally accepted that the format offered the competition a good injection of novelty, the elephant in the room was that they had not yet won.

All that changed in Exeter with the stubborn determination of the world youth champion to expel Gary Anderson.

When he led 6-5 with the match in the balance, it was he who found twice the pressure, after the two men finished abandoning them.

It may not be long before we see Humphries as a full member of the Premier League, but for now his contribution has set fire to the Challengers format.

1:26 Humphries made history at Exeter Humphries made history at Exeter

Night Five Results: Westpoint, Exeter Rob cross 6-6 Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price 3-7 Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall 3-7 Peter Wright Gary Anderson 5-7 Luke Humphries Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen

The & # 39; drought & # 39; is over. On Sunday night, world number 1 won its first trophy since November. And he chose a large one to finish his wait for cutlery.

The Green Machine was crowned UK Open champion for the third time in his career, and he cannot be accused of doing it the easiest way. Without planting, he was forced to beat Nathan Aspinall, Jason Lowe, James Wade, Rob Cross, Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price in Minehead to claim the title.

Add a final of nine darts in the semifinal and recovering from a 5-1 deficit to beat Iceman 11-9 in the decisive, and begin to realize how impressive a win was.

Of course, they were not perfect days for the Dutchman, since he lost to Michael Smith in Exeter, but in general it was a week to remember for MVG.

MVG took its third crown of the UK Open in style

Michael Smith

It's hard to understand that just three weeks ago, the Bully Boy was on a 10-game run without victories in the Premier League.

He put that race firmly behind him, with three memorable exhibits against Jonny Clayton, Gurney and Van Gerwen.

In fact, his victory over the current champion in Exeter was based on a combination of delicacy and struggle. He elegantly broke into a 6-1 lead, but had to show courage and bottle to dig deep when MVG came back roaring, eventually resisting for a 7-4 victory.

The result saw him shoot on the table, and is now level in points with league leader Glen Durrant.

In top form, Smith is as good as anyone in the game. He may have been missing his X factor in recent months, but he has certainly found it at this time.

1:44 Smith was relieved to get the victory after taking a 6-1 lead Smith was relieved to get the victory after taking a 6-1 lead

Work to do …

Gerwyn Price

By the standards of almost any other player, it would have been a weekend to remember. The Iceman reached the final in Minehead, and took Van Gerwen's A game to expel the Welshman.

But Price will be furious with the way his duplication completely abandoned him. After taking a 5-1 lead, he allowed his opponent to return to the competition with a devious end. In fact, his 9/32 return in the boxes tells the story, and he can't allow Van Gerwen to have those opportunities.

It will be put to the test, but it is certainly one that escaped for the two-time Grand Slam winner.

To compound his problems, his unbeaten start in the Premier League came to an end when he fell to Duzza 7-4.

Price failed to land the pressure bumps

Nathan Aspinall

The Asp should be scratching his head after the last week. When your luck runs out, it's definitely out.

On Thursday night, he met a rampant Peter Wright. Snakebite averaged 110 in the 7-3 victory, and the Stockport man had no answer.

Don't worry: he had to defend his UK Open title. But the next day at Minehead, he was drawn to the eventual MVG champion in his first game. The Dutchman was equally impressive, averaging more than 105 in a 10-8 victory.

Aspinall did not do much wrong. When the world's elite is in that kind of form, there isn't much anyone can do.

He will try to put it firmly in the rearview mirror when he confronts Anderson Thursday night in Liverpool.

Sixth night, March 12: M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool Michael Smith vs Peter Wright Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen Rob cross vs Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall

Gary Anderson

Flying Scotsman takes the unwanted distinction as the first Premier League player to lose to a Challenger / Contender.

In fact, there is a certain degree of irony, given that it was Anderson’s withdrawal in 2019 that prompted the introduction of the format.

The two-time world champion will not be happy with his average of 87, nor his 18 darts lost twice.

On Saturday, it took off at the UK Open in the last 16 stages, losing to Jelle Klaasen 10-9.

Back to the drawing board for the winner of the World Cup in Scotland.

