Postmates announces new "contactless,quot; food delivery option due to coronavirus concerns

the deadly coronavirus outbreak causes people around the world to panic and take extreme measures to further ensure their health and safety, and now Postmates is among the companies that are taking extra precautions. The popular food delivery application has just launched a new option so that customers don't have contact in an effort not to get the virus.

As many companies are struggling to find ways to stay afloat while the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, Postmates is already prepared. @People informs, Postmates just presented the "contactless,quot; delivery, which now allows customers to specify how they would like to receive deliveries. Customers can decide to meet their delivery drivers at the door, on the sidewalk or without contact, where they leave their food at the door.

Postmates announced the new option on its website, stating: "We know that there are always people who, for health and other reasons, may prefer a contactless delivery experience and we believe this will provide customers with that option." For convenience, the new "contactless,quot; option will now be available when customers initially open their application and the preferred method of delivery will be confirmed at the end of the purchase.

Postmates is not the only food delivery company that offers a contactless measure, as the popular Instacart grocery delivery service has introduced a similar option called "door delivery,quot; in its application.

These additional health measures occur when EE. UU. He now has 566 cases of coronavirus and 22 disease-related deaths.

