Post Malone denies having been drugged: "I feel fantastic!"

Post Malone fans are increasingly worried about his behavior, but after a recent video was published of him behaving suspiciously at the shows, he addressed rumors that he is abusing drugs.

"I am not high," Post told the crowd while performing at the FedExForum in Memphis. "I feel the best I've felt in my life. And that's why I can bust through these shows and fall to the ground and make all that fun. But for anyone who is worried here, I appreciate the love and support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I'm not high. "

In the videos, Post can be heard dragging the words and even falling to the stage. Post fans are not convinced that he is not abusing hard drugs.

You can see some of Post Malone's strange behaviors below. Post do you think is good?