– On January 2, 2018, Sandra Garner called 911 and said her husband had been shot by a masked intruder. When the police arrived, they tried to save Jon Garner, 42, who had been mortally wounded. Police searched the house for the gunman, but found no one.

With every moment captured in police camerasSandra Garner accompanied the investigators through the couple's house in Maypearl, Texas.

The couple had celebrated their wedding anniversary just a few hours before the attack, so the police were surprised to learn that in the days prior to the murder, someone searched aniPad "how can I kill someone while sleeping."

