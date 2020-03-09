Police corps cameras show what happened after a man from North Texas was killed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Police corps cameras show what happened after a man from North Texas...

Police corps cameras show what happened after a man from North Texas was killed

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSNEWS.COM) – On January 2, 2018, Sandra Garner called 911 and said her husband had been shot by a masked intruder. When the police arrived, they tried to save Jon Garner, 42, who had been mortally wounded. Police searched the house for the gunman, but found no one.

(credit: CBSNEWS.COM)

With every moment captured in police camerasSandra Garner accompanied the investigators through the couple's house in Maypearl, Texas.

The couple had celebrated their wedding anniversary just a few hours before the attack, so the police were surprised to learn that in the days prior to the murder, someone searched aniPad "how can I kill someone while sleeping."

◊◊◊ Click here to watch the video of Bodycam as officers Search Ellis County Home ◊◊◊

