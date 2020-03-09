Police: 11-year-old boy in hospital after being thrown from the balcony of St. Paul by his mother – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The St. Paul Police Department says an 11-year-old boy was hospitalized after being thrown from a balcony in St. Paul on Monday. Investigators say preliminary information indicates that the boy was thrown by his 33-year-old mother.

Initially, police officers went to an apartment building in the 700 block of Hampden Avenue for reports of a "suicide attempt,quot; just before 9 a.m.

At the scene, the police found a child on the ground with numerous broken bones. He was conscious and breathing, but police say he couldn't tell them how he fell. According to the information collected at the scene, the police determined that the boy was thrown by his mother.

Doctors from St. Paul Fire arrived shortly after and took him to Regions Hospital, where workers expect him to survive.

The child's mother was taken to the police station for questioning.