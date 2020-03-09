Plane forced to land after the passenger sneezes and others become disruptive

The hysteria surrounding the Coronavirus has reached an all-time high.

A United Airlines plane, which was traveling from the Colorado ski country that was traveling to Newark, New Jersey, stopped because a passenger sneezed, and those sitting next to him were enraged.

"A small group of passengers became disturbing on flight 1562 after sitting next to someone who was sneezing and coughing, United Airlines officials told the Denver media."

After not following the instructions of the crew members, the pilot was forced to land the plane, where the police met with them to escort the group out of the plane.

Finally, after the passenger was examined, it was determined that the person suffered from allergies and could continue on the flight.

The coronavirus has affected 500 in the US. UU. And 100,000 worldwide, according to Fox 11.