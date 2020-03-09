Philippines: Senators contest withdrawal of US defense from Duterte | News

Senators in the Philippines launched a Supreme Court challenge against the president who dismisses a long-standing defense agreement with the United States.

They argue that President Rodrigo Duterte cannot unilaterally rule out any agreement approved by them.

%MINIFYHTMLe00b1e202e19ef9663312a27bb8774e011% %MINIFYHTMLe00b1e202e19ef9663312a27bb8774e012%

The Philippines has been one of Washington's closest allies in Asia for decades and critics of Duterte fear it is being sold to China.

Jamela Alindogan from Al Jazeera reports from Manila.