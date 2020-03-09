Phil Neville: England striker Ellen White deserves more respect | Soccer news

















The head of the women of England, Phil Neville, acclaims forward Ellen White as & # 39; one of the best in the world & # 39; and says he is lucky to have her and Toni Duggan by his side

Phil Neville asked that forward Ellen White receive the respect she deserves after she left the bench to fire England and win the SheBelieves Cup over Japan.

White was named only among the substitutes at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, as Neville gave Bethany England of Chelsea a chance on a very changed side after the initial defeat of the US world champions. UU.

However, it was his expert final eight minutes from the end that secured a 1-0 victory and led the head coach to describe it as "one of the best strikers in the world."

"I think what has been a bit disrespectful in the last five to 10 days is disrespect for Ellen White and what he has accomplished in the last six or eight months," said Neville.

"She is one of the best strikers in the world and has set the bar very high for everyone else to challenge her."

White's decisive intervention came when he led the fellow crusader of substitute Toni Duggan, beyond goalkeeper Sakiko Ikeda, to finally break the deadlock after Lauren Hemp and England failed to take full advantage of the opportunities in the first half.

She said: "I love playing for England. It's always a dream for me to play for my country and contribute in any way I can."

"I am delighted to reach the scoreboard, but first of all, it is a clean sheet and a victory for us."

Although the victory was late, Neville was satisfied with much of what he saw, but admitted that the possibilities that arose were a source of frustration.

Ellen White was the top scorer in the 2019 Women's World Cup

He said: "It was a 3-0, 4-0 game. It was a game in which at half time, we should have been up 3-0. We weren't and then, the longer the game lasted, I thought we might feel frustrated and maybe allow them to do it again.

"But our control and patience were brilliant and I am proud of their performances."

"What happens today is that we feel that within the camp there is a true creation of spirit and union, but to achieve a true union, it is about winning and winning is really important."

"Winning is what I think is the most important thing about high-level sport, and the happiness within the team today and the union really pleased me, and the relentlessness of going to the end."