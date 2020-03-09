Peter Weber's spotless bachelor's end: everything we know

Finally, after two months of speculation, we are about to discover exactly what Peter Weber he meant when he said the end of his season of The Bachelor It cannot be damaged.

We got a hint during last week's broadcast of Women say it all, when Chris Harrison He said "there isn't a single person who knows how Peter's trip will end, not even Peter."

That seems to us a confirmation of one of the theories we have had from the beginning: this week's concert After the final rose It will be more than just a meeting. Maybe we are about to see Peter make a decision on live television, or reveal that he has changed his mind on live television. Maybe he will leave one girl and propose to another, like Jason Mesnick He did it in season 13.

We won't know for sure until tonight or tomorrow, but for now, we have many tests to reflect on.