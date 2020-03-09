Peter Weber's spotless bachelor's end: everything we know

Finally, after two months of speculation, we are about to discover exactly what Peter Weber he meant when he said the end of his season of The Bachelor It cannot be damaged.
We got a hint during last week's broadcast of Women say it all, when Chris Harrison He said "there isn't a single person who knows how Peter's trip will end, not even Peter."
That seems to us a confirmation of one of the theories we have had from the beginning: this week's concert After the final rose It will be more than just a meeting. Maybe we are about to see Peter make a decision on live television, or reveal that he has changed his mind on live television. Maybe he will leave one girl and propose to another, like Jason Mesnick He did it in season 13.
We won't know for sure until tonight or tomorrow, but for now, we have many tests to reflect on.
In last week's episode, we saw Peter say goodbye to Victoria Fuller, leaving only Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss running through her heart. There have been almost no problems between Peter and Hannah Ann, apart from a moment of panic when asked about his young age of 23.
Madison, also 23, is a completely different story. Peter is clearly obsessed with her, but it took her until the week of the fantasy suite aa) to feel that she was falling in love and b) to tell Peter that he was not only hoping to have sex until marriage, but would not feel comfortable if he had sex with Hannah Ann or Victoria F.
Peter received a lot of information just before the fantasy suite week, and then, at the end of the week, when he ended up admitting that he was intimate with the other women, Madison was furious. He left dinner and walked away from Peter for the second time when he went to talk to her.
And yet, he got the rose over Victoria F., which was then sent home.
Clearly, Peter really likes Madi, possibly more than Hannah Ann, but does Madison even want to be more with Peter? That is probably the big question of these two final episodes.
Whether those spoilers are available or not at this time, we are only a few hours away from beginning to discover what the hell is going on here. Here is what we know so far:
The Bachelor airs tonight at 8 p.m. and tomorrow at 8 p.m. on ABC
%MINIFYHTML48789f3ff9748e0b1bb0f65865e1200c13%