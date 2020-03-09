Pentagon awards contracts for the development of a mobile microreactor – Defense Blog

The Department of Defense has awarded three teams, BWX Technologies, Inc., Lynchburg, Virginia; Westinghouse Government Services, Washington, D.C .; and X-energy, LLC, Greenbelt, Maryland; Hire each one to begin the design work of a prototype mobile nuclear reactor under an initiative of the Office of Strategic Capabilities called Pelé Project.

The Pelé Project involves the development of a secure, mobile and advanced nuclear microreactor to support a variety of Department of Defense missions, such as power generation for remote operation bases. After a design maturity period of two years, one of the three companies can be selected to build and demonstrate a prototype.

"The uniqueness of the Pelé program lies in the mobility and safety of the reactor," said Dr. Jeff Waksman, Pelé program manager. "We will leverage our industry partners to develop a system that can be moved safely and quickly by road, rail, sea or air and for quick installation and shutdown, with a design that is inherently safe."

In January 2019, SCO issued a request for information to the industry for the development of Project Pele technology. Three companies from the resulting competition were chosen to develop engineering designs. Coordination with the Department of Energy, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the National Nuclear Safety Administration and industry partners that allow the rapid development of viable prototype designs that support evaluation, safety analysis is essential for the Pelé program. and, ultimately, construction and testing.

To technically assess the viability of a mobile reactor, it is necessary to complete a high-fidelity engineering design to confirm its safety, strength and reliability, and to reduce technical, regulatory and manufacturing risks.

SCO, in partnership with the Office of Nuclear Energy of the Department of Energy, has reviewed the concepts of modern design and cutting-edge technology that it believes allow US industry to meet the required challenges.

The DOD uses approximately 30 hours of electricity per year and more than 10 million gallons of fuel per day, levels that are expected to increase. A mobile, safe and small nuclear reactor would allow the units to transport an almost endless source of clean energy, which would allow the expansion and maintenance of operations for long periods of time anywhere in the world.

"The United States risks giving up the leadership of nuclear power technology to Russia and China," said Mr. Jay Dryer, director of the SCO. "By retaking technological leadership, the United States will be able to provide the most innovative advanced nuclear energy technologies."

Microreactors would significantly reduce the need for investments in expensive energy infrastructure. In civil applications, they could easily relocate to support disaster response work and provide temporary or long-term support to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, as well as to remote civil locations where electricity and energy delivery is difficult.

The engineering design phase of the Pelé Project will continue for up to two years, after which DOD will assess whether a microreactor capable of complying with the necessary safety requirements is feasible.