Pearl Jam postpones US tour "Gigaton,quot; due to coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The rock band Pearl Jam postpones part of its Gigaton 2020 tour in response to the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.

They were to act in Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, Toronto, New York, Baltimore, Nashville, Oklahoma City and other cities in North America.

"Therefore, we are told that being part of large meetings is at the top of the list of things to avoid, since this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all our lives," Pearl Jam said in an announcement. signed Monday night signed by vocalist Eddie. Vedder "We have and will always maintain the safety and well-being of our followers as the top priority."

The band said the shows will be rescheduled for a later date.

"We have worked hard with all our managers and business partners to find other solutions or options, but the risk levels for our audience and their communities are simply too high for our comfort level," the band said. “In addition, we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel everywhere. This has always humbled us and we respect their energies and devotion. However, in this case, traveling is something to avoid. "

The group added that the government response has contributed to its decision.

"It certainly has not helped that there have been no clear messages from our government about the safety of people and our ability to go to work," they continued. "Having no examples of our national health department's ability to anticipate this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks."

They finished the note: "We are very sorry and we are deeply upset."

No announcements were made about the dates of the European tour.

