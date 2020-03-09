Patriots reportedly await Tom Brady in a possible contract negotiation

The Celtics lost to the Thunder on Sunday 105-104. Gordon Hayward led Boston with 24 points.

Both the Bruins and the Celtics will resume tomorrow at 7 p.m. The Bruins will be in Philadelphia to play against the Flyers, while the Celtics will play against the Pacers in Indiana.

The latest about Tom Brady and the Patriots: New England fans continue to wait for Tom Brady's decision on where he intends to play next season.

An interesting piece of information to consider is that a possible return to the Patriots seems to depend on Brady himself, and less on the team.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the context of Brady's negotiation with the team last August offers a clue:

and include an unlabeled provision in your agreement to guarantee you the right to test the market if you wish. At the beginning of the camp, the Patriots gave Brady his request for total freedom after 2019. Brady now has the opportunity to be a free agent. – Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

"In essence," Yates wrote, "the next step is for Brady to convey what he wants in a new Patriots deal, not the other way around."

an offer, but Brady wanted to try the market, which he now has the opportunity to make. The possibility of Brady returning to New England is, of course, possible, but an important step in that process is the understanding for the team of what Brady is looking for in a new agreement. – Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

Trivia: Can you name this Patriots player based on his resume:

He was selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

He caught touchdowns in seven consecutive NFL playoff games.

Urban Meyer was his position coach at the university.

More from Boston.com:

Looking back on 1510 The Zone: In the early 2000s, an attempt to challenge WEEI on Boston's sports radio led to a fascinating failure. Chad Finn gathered an oral story from a largely forgotten chapter in the Boston media:

In the early 2000s, 1510 The Zone was the training ground for personalities that would change the landscape of sports facilities. He had the opportunity to threaten WEEI as the leader of the Boston sports radio market. The problem? You could not hear it. An oral story: https://t.co/QvIHG52ROa pic.twitter.com/ZvgCpbJXIo – Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) March 9, 2020

Chris Paul had a conversation fan sitting on the court after hearing the fan shout something at him during Sunday's game at TD Garden:

🧾📽️: https://t.co/jKlXv3OhpD pic.twitter.com/ghIBuxSnCC – Celtics at NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 8, 2020

Although the Red Claws lost, it was another great Tacko Fall game: The center of 7 feet 6 inches was one block from a triple double, totaling 16 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks.

Julie Ertz's late goal gave the United States a 1-0 victory over Spain in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday:

JULIE ERTZ! 😱 A beautiful header puts the @USWNT 1-0 up in the 87th minute. pic.twitter.com/vnbamFFqDx – ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

In this day: In 1988, the Celtics defeated the Spurs in a round-trip game that ended 119-118. Larry Bird opened the way with 36 points and 13 rebounds.

However, what made the game remarkable was that Boston set a new record of 3-point attempts, with 22. The Celtics managed to hit only six of those attempts, apparently a sign of the limitations of the outside shot.

The skepticism of the 3-point shot had persisted during the first decade that the shot was legal in the NBA (originally instituted in 1979). By 1988, NBA teams averaged only 410 3-point attempts throughout the season (five per game).

Since then, the league's trip in the three-shot has not been linear, but has finally progressed upwards. In the 2019-2020 season, for example, James Harden of the Houston Rockets has already tried three times more than the 1987-1988 Celtics as a team.

Featured Daily: LAFC striker Carlos Vela doubled his free kick around the wall and into the net to help his team achieve a 3-3 draw on Sunday.

Answer by Trivia: David Givens