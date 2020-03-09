Pacific Storm will bring rains, possible thunderstorms across Southland – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Take out your umbrellas and get ready for a week soaked in Southern California.

Heavy rains are expected to fall in Southland this week as a result of a storm in the Pacific. The region woke up with cloud cover on Monday morning, which will become rains early on Tuesday and will continue throughout the week.

Better to dust off the umbrella and the raincoat because we are in a rainy week. Moderate to locally heavy rains are expected Monday through Tuesday with persistent rains on Wednesday. Expect generalized rains of 1-3 ″ with locally higher amounts in the mountains and lots of snow for the resorts! #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/C8k3slj4ME – NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 8, 2020

On Tuesday you will probably receive the worst part of the storm, said CBSLA forecaster Olga Ospina. You can expect between an inch and 3 inches of rain, but up to 4.5 inches could hit the mountains of San Gabriel. There is the possibility of a thunderstorm or two while the storm system is heading east.

Occasional scattered showers will remain until the end of the week. Dry conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday, but another storm system could bring more rain next week.