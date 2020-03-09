Pacific Storm will bring rains, possible thunderstorms across Southland – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Pacific Storm will bring rains, possible thunderstorms across Southland - CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Take out your umbrellas and get ready for a week soaked in Southern California.

Heavy rains are expected to fall in Southland this week as a result of a storm in the Pacific. The region woke up with cloud cover on Monday morning, which will become rains early on Tuesday and will continue throughout the week.

On Tuesday you will probably receive the worst part of the storm, said CBSLA forecaster Olga Ospina. You can expect between an inch and 3 inches of rain, but up to 4.5 inches could hit the mountains of San Gabriel. There is the possibility of a thunderstorm or two while the storm system is heading east.

%MINIFYHTML4fbbf9cbc5086026f4db1175388afcc411%%MINIFYHTML4fbbf9cbc5086026f4db1175388afcc412%

Occasional scattered showers will remain until the end of the week. Dry conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday, but another storm system could bring more rain next week.

%MINIFYHTML4fbbf9cbc5086026f4db1175388afcc413%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here