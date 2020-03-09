Pablo Mari del Arsenal sees his long-term future at the club | Soccer news

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal from 7pm on Wednesday, live in Sky Sports Premier League; start 7.30pm





Pablo Mari hopes his future is in Arsenal

Pablo Mari may have only played twice for Arsenal, but Flamengo's loan plans to stay at Emirates Stadium in the coming years.

The 26-year-old defender made the temporary change to the Gunners in January after a successful season in Brazilian football.

Mari lifted the league title and the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo, and only joined from Manchester City last July.

He helped Arsenal get victories over Portsmouth and West Ham, keeping the sheets clean in both games, while starting his time in North London with optimism.

Arsenal has the option to sign Mari permanently in the summer and there is no doubt where the player sees his long-term future.

When asked if he was willing to stay beyond his loan, Mari replied: "Yes, of course.

"I am very happy here. I will try to do my best until the end of the season."

"I hope the club is happy with me too and then we will find a good ending (of the season) for everyone."

"I want to play here for many years with Arsenal. It's another situation and I'm very happy now."

Mari may have only made a couple of appearances for Arsenal, but they are two more first-team games than he did during a three-year stay at Manchester City.

The Spaniard will hope to keep his place in the defense of Mikel Arteta as both sides prepare to return to Etihad Stadium for their reorganized Premier League match on Wednesday night live at Sky sports.

It is proof of how far from the hierarchical order Mari was in the city that did not really know Arteta, who was an assistant manager at the time, until he crossed the Arsenal gate in January.

"At that time, for me in my mind, I wanted to play with them," he added.

"This was not possible. So now it's another situation for me. I want to play in one of the best leagues in the world and now I'm here."

"It's going to be a good game, but now I'm really focused here with Arsenal. I want to win that game."

"It's another game for us, another three points and we want to try to win. I learned a lot because when I was there I was young, now I'm a little older. I learned a lot on all the teams I've played."

When asked if meeting Arteta was useful for settling in Arsenal, Mari revealed: "I didn't meet him there. So this is my first time with him."

"But everyone knows that he is a very good coach. He tries to talk a lot with me and I try to learn a lot with him. I think he will be good together."

Arteta is now pleased to work with Mari, who was lent to Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruña during her time in the city.

"He is doing well, he has adapted very well," he said after Saturday's 1-0 victory over West Ham.

"It is not an easy league and a central defender, in my opinion, playing in the Premier League is one of the most difficult positions for any foreign player."

"But he's very willing, he's learning and has a good experience and understanding with his teammates."