Ottawa Aces will join League One since 2021 with the goal of Super League | Rugby League News





Ottawa Aces will play their home games at TD Place when they join League One in 2021

A second Canadian club, Ottawa Aces, was officially launched, with great ambitions to follow Toronto Wolfpack to the Super League.

The Rugby Football League confirmed Ottawa's participation in League One from 2021, while announcing a 12-month delay for New York because it considers that two trips to North America in one season would pose unfair demands for part-time players .

The club, which was generated through a relocation of the former Hemel League One team to the Canadian capital, will play home games at the TD Place with a capacity for 24,000 people.

Canadian Eric Pérez, who founded Toronto in 2016, says the Aces will be full-time from the beginning and will finance all travel and accommodation costs for visiting teams "until collectively we all consider that we no longer need."

Pérez also said that the club will have a base in the United Kingdom and that Hemel's former rugby director, Dean Thomas, will have an administrative role.

The team is likely to play home game blocks, starting at the end of March (League One starts later than the Championship and the Super League), but has not yet designated a coach and will wait until the June deadline for players No contract to end signings.

The Aces will copy the Toronto model, which achieved its initial five-year goal of reaching the Super League with two years to spare, while paying attention to the lessons of the Wolfpack, which has lost the top six games so far.

"A five-year plan makes a lot of sense to us, if it takes a little longer, so be it," Pérez said.

"The number one plan is to enter the Championship and float around the top of the table until we reach the Super League."

"I don't want to rush to get to the Super League. I'm looking to give the people of Ottawa a competitive, exciting and fun team to see in a great environment that is capable of beating anyone on any day.

"I want to make sure that once we get to the Super League, we are sustainable and can keep up. It's a difficult transition from the Championship to the Super League."