Osceola closes school on Tuesday due to possible exposure to the coronavirus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Osceola School District says that classes and all school functions will be canceled on Tuesday due to an individual with a confirmed case of coronavirus who attended a recent school event.

The person who tested positive for coronavirus attended the Destination Imagination event at Osceola High School in Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Polk County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services made the decision to cancel classes so that the school can be thoroughly cleaned.

"The health and safety of our students, staff, families and the community is a top priority while working with the Polk County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in response to coronavirus, "the school said in a release.

Osceola school districts say that this is an evolving situation, and that they look for updates on their website.