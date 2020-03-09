Oprah gets Gayle King to open up about the violent reaction he received when mentioning the case of Kobe Bryant

Gayle King is one of the most respected journalists in the morning news. Recently, he was under the greatest scrutiny he has ever faced in his caregiver.

While interviewing Leslie Jones about his relationship with Kobe Bryant after his tragic death, King mentioned the accusation that ruined his career when a woman in a Colorado hotel accused him of raping her.

The woman ended up refusing to testify and they settled out of court. He also issued a public apology.

In addition to presenting the case so soon after her premature disappearance, Gayle pressured Leslie, who replied that he was not the type she knew Kobe was.

One of the first celebrities to call her was Snoop Dogg, whose video hitting Gayle went viral.

King responded to the public protest by explaining that the case was not the only thing she and Leslie talked about and blamed CBS for publishing the controversial clip without subtext.

She understood the angry reaction she was receiving and made an apology.

Oprah offered an update on how her friend was after the incident and revealed that she was in a bad place.

Her best friend joined Oprah at the last stop of her Vision Tour, where she opened even more.

‘I have moved on. Is there a scab? Yes. But I have moved on. I put on my playing face and big pants, because I never lost sight of who I was, what I think I am and my intention. I have never lost sight of that. But it was certainly a learning curve, and it was very painful, "Gayle said.

She went on to say: ‘I think we can disagree politically, we can disagree socially, if you want, but I think humanity should always prevail. I think we still have to find a way to navigate that between us. That we may disagree and that you may even be angry with me, but you can't talk to me about the way they talked to me and threatened me. "

Gayle kept his head high and moved on.



