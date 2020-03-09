Olivier Giroud happy at Chelsea but unsure about the future at the club | Soccer news

















1:26



Olivier Giroud has started the last five games for Chelsea, scoring twice

Olivier Giroud says he's happy at Chelsea, but he's not sure if his long-term future lies in the club.

The 33-year-old French forward started the last five Blues games, and scored twice at that time, after it seemed that he would leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

His last goal came on Sunday's 4-0 defeat by Everton, a later clinical final in a corner.

Inter Milan and Tottenham had been among the clubs linked to a movement for Giroud, but although he is currently enjoying a first-team race with injured Tammy Abraham, he admits there are still doubts about his future in West London.

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Chelsea's victory against Everton in the Premier League

"I've been waiting for my chance and the player has given me the opportunity to show my desire and be competitive," Giroud said. Sky sports news.

"I am determined to do my best to help the team. It has been five games and I really enjoyed it. I feel really good and I want to contribute something else to help us win games."

When asked if he saw his long-term future in Chelsea, Giroud said: "I don't know. It's too early to say, but I'm happy here."

Giroud will also be aware of the fact that France will supervise his performances with this summer's European Championship in mind, and he knows that he must play as much football as possible from the first team if he wants to appear on the team.

"It is not I who will make the decision," he said. "But if I play more and I'm helping the team, I think I have a good chance to go."