Notebook and Cash Back collide again in Racing Post Arkle | Racing news

Notebook and Cash Back renew the rivalry in the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy in Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Henry de Bromhead's Notebook has made tremendous progress since his attention turned to chases, earning each of his four fence starts, including a narrow Cash Back defeat coached by Willie Mullins at the Irish Arkle in Leopardstown last month.

It has been 10 years since De Bromhead saddled the popular Sizing Europe to claim the glory of Arkle and has high hopes that Notebook can follow suit on the opening day of this year's Festival, despite showing signs of recalcitrance before Your last win.

"I retired from our horses after Christmas and many of them ran pretty cool at the Dublin Racing Festival. He shot at the start in Leopardstown, but I hope I was fresh and mentalized to get going. Myself anyway," he said. from Bromhead.

"We will probably put earplugs on Cheltenham.

"He seems to love jumping. Sizing Europe was very skilled as a rookie, but it's similar."

Cash Back was hit only three-quarters in length by Notebook at the Dublin Racing Festival and Mullins hopes to see his position raise his game in the Cotswolds.

"We always look forward to improving your arrival in Cheltenham," said the champion coach.

"Notebook has much more experience, while our boy is gaining experience all the time.

"He has a great attitude of never saying,quot; die. "

Fakir D & # 39; oudairies of Joseph O & # 39; Brien is another great contender for the Irish team.

The castrated horse owned by JP McManus jumped impeccably by winning his first two openings on fences, but he had to manage with second place behind Notebook during the Christmas period.

O & # 39; Brien said: "He is in good shape and we look forward to a good race. The juice on the ground should be fine for him."

"Last time I thought it was a great race behind Notebook, we were on the moon with him and we will give him another chance."

"It's a different track on a different day, so you never know what will happen. Hopefully your resistance comes into play in the race, since we know that Fakir is a guaranteed spectator. It seems like it will be a good race."

The home team is headed by Brewin & # 39; upastorm of Olly Murphy, who is two of two on the fences, but has not been seen in competitive action since winning at Taunton in mid-November.

"He was hit in Taunton in November, so we had to go back for a few weeks," Murphy said.

"We really want to execute it, since we know it is going very fresh."

"It looks like an open Arkle and there seems to be a lot of pace in the race. Hopefully, we can benefit from that if we drop it."

Ben Pauling's Global Citizen also lines up as a new horse, having been off the track since winning Wayward Lad's Boyfriend Chase in Kempton at the end of December.

Pauling said: "He is in good shape and we are eager to execute him, everything is fine."

"Obviously we would prefer better terrain. I guess we really won't know our destiny until the day, but the better the terrain, the greater its chances."

The 11-player field features two mares in De Bromhead's Put The Kettle On and Maire Banrigh, trained by Dan Skelton. The latter is undefeated in four openings on fences, but faces an increase in class.

"He stays two miles very well and gets 7 pounds from the kids. If he takes into account his 7 pounds, he is a runner with a rating of 155, which is a very high mark," the coach told Sky Sports Racing.

"I think she has to be a player in form and figures and in the way she is at the moment, I can't see her poor performance."

"To be honest, I didn't think we would be so far away with her, but I think she's the fifth in the bets and that she would be a legitimate winner."

Evan Williams directs the winner of Henry VIII Chase Novices, Esprit Du Large, while Rouge Vif of Harry Whittington earned his place by winning the Kingmaker in Warwick.

Al Dancer (Nigel Twiston-Davies) and the outcast Our Merlin (Robert Walford) complete the training.