North Korea fires projectiles after a threat of retaliation & # 39; transcendental & # 39; | North Korea News

North Korea fired on Monday three unidentified projectiles off its east coast, the South Korean army said, two days after the North threatened to take "momentous,quot; measures to protest the external conviction for its previous exercises with fire real.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of Seoul said in a statement that three launches took place from an eastern coastal city in the Hamgyong Province of the North North. The projectiles flew for 200 kilometers (124 miles) at a height of 50 (31 miles) km.

"The army is monitoring additional launches and maintaining readiness," he added.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Japan said that North Korea launched what appeared to be "ballistic missiles," adding that there was no indication that anything fell on Tokyo territory or in the exclusive economic zone.

In the last 10 days, North Korea has said leader Kim Jong Un oversaw two rounds of artillery exercises with real fire in his first weapons tests since late November. Kim had entered the new year with the promise of reinforcing his nuclear deterrence and not being forced by an important moratorium on weapons testing in the middle of a diplomatic stalemate destined to convince Kim to abandon his nuclear program.

Vipin Narang of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology added: "Kim continues to test, improve and operationalize his strength."

Diplomacy in neutral

South Korea and some European countries protested against the second drills of North Korea, which they believe involved ballistic missile launches in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea has criticized external criticism, saying it has the right to conduct military exercises against US and South Korean forces at its doorstep.

The Security Council did not issue any statements after discussing North Korean releases on March 1 last week, but five European members condemned what they called "provocative actions."

Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, which convened the meeting behind closed doors, said in a subsequent joint statement that the tests undermine regional and international peace, security and stability and violate the unanimous resolutions of the Council of Security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the North accused the five European countries on Saturday of "repeating an absurd argument for convictions and violations of the United Nations every time we conduct military drills."

"The illogical thinking and sophistry of these countries are slowly resembling the United States, which is hostile to us," said a ministry statement. "The reckless behavior of these countries instigated by the United States will become a fuse that will trigger another momentous reaction."

Last week, Kim Jong Un's younger sister swept rants and rude insults against South Korea for criticizing her previous real-fire exercises, but Kim sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae expressing condolences for his Coronavirus outbreak.

Some experts say that North Korea could try to regain South Korea's balance before seeking help to revive its troubled economy, as the United States has said the sanctions will remain in effect unless it takes significant steps towards denuclearization.

The nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled since the collapse of the second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Hanoi earlier last year.

Pyongyang set a unilateral deadline in Washington at the end of 2019 to offer him new concessions in relief of sanctions and at a party meeting at the end of December Kim declared that the North is no longer considered bound by its moratoriums on missile tests nuclear and intercontinental ballistics.

It also threatened a demonstration of a "new strategic weapon,quot; soon.