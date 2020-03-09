No, the Democratic primary is not a two-man race | U.S

Smarty corporate media tell us that the contest to become the Democratic presidential candidate is now a two-man race.

It doesn't matter that the smarties, in the past, have been so wrong, so many times about so many things and have proven time and again during the long and often erratic campaign to select the opponent of Donald Trump in 2020 that ArkansasWe are so expert in choosing who will prevail like you or me.

Remember, when the smarties insisted that the polls showed that Joe Biden had won before the qualifiers began and that he only needed to survive the television debates to be officially crowned as a candidate?

Remember when Biden was slapped during a debate by KAmala Harris about her history in the desegregation of school buses and the smarties said The Demotional senator had He took advantage of the impulse by having taken him out of the park with his powerful replica of "that girl was me,quot;?

Remember when Harris soon disappeared and the smarties said that former mayor Pete Buttigieg had caught the momentum after his "surprise,quot; victory in the Iowa caucuses and Biden seemed fragile and exhausted.?

Remember when the smarties praised billionaire Michael Bloomberg as the perfect little savior, while Biden, insecure and sometimes incoherent, continued to falter.?

Remember when the smarties said the political fortune of the small and perfect billionaire Salvador sank faster than the Dow Jones index after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren compared Bloomberg's disgusting sexism with Trump's?

Remember when, after Sanders' early series of primary victories, the smarties produced an end-of-year hyperbolic column assembly line to convince readers that the Vermont Senator is an older, bearded version of Che Guevara , to stall your crescendo impulse?

Well nnot only smarty corporate media stink of being smarty, but ArkansasWe are talking about what they say they know after the resurgence of Biden's super Tuesday.

This is not a "duel,quot; between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. The new "narrative,quot; driven by smarties implies that Biden and Sanders are competing for voters on equal terms without, of course, that smarties planted a large collective finger on the scale in favor of their favorite son.

Look, Biden was, is and always will be his man. Of course, they may have scared, bewildered and disappointed in the unpredictable path, but the political axis has straightened. Then, it is to pump again Biden once deflated tyres as the only man capable of beating Trump.

The truth is that it is about Sanders versus Biden and the smarty corporate media.

The former vice president is his man because the smarties are, like Biden himself, the cliché incarnation of the status quo.

It does not matter that Biden has not offered what could be considered remotely a novel idea to address the pessimism of so many young and working-class Americans overwhelmed by the amazing university and medical debts, the developing climate catastrophe or how to stop a handful of families already super rich in hoarding more of the country's wealth.

It doesn't matter to the smarties that Biden voted for endless and ruinous wars in the name of US exceptionalism and imperialism. UU., Since they have dedicated their careers to the unwavering service of the exceptionalism and imperialism of the USA. UU.

None of that matters because, apparently, all that is known is a return to the "normality,quot; that Biden, they are convinced, will deliver. You know, those happy and past days when the presidents of the United States ordered the soldiers to kill with a deep patina and greeted when the generals asked for more money, while they gutted the social welfare program.Is to stop the national debt that was once "unsustainable,quot;.

In this context, what offends the sensibility of the smarties is do not what Trump has done at home and abroad since then, despite all the distressed rhetoric, IIt is the same as other presidents have done at home and abroad. What offends the smarties is the vulgar and illiterate way Trump has done what he did. say ahIt's done.

The smarties are content with the president enriching the rich, vilifying the poor and waging war whenever the president pretends to be kind, dignified and a defender of democracy.

Any politician who says, does or promises to do anything outside his centrist ground is rejected as a dangerous "insurgent,quot; that not only threatens the status quo, but is inescapable.

There have been exceptions to this rule. Remember when corporate media smarties enjoyed a brief love story in 1992 with Texas billionaire Ross Perot?

The "populist,quot; balanced antisystem, "talkative,quot; and balanced budget, shot up in presidential public opinion polls after the smarties celebrated it as a refreshing political phenomenon that seemed prepared to break the "absolute dominance." of the bipartisan system of the United States.

Perot's "populist,quot; credentials were do not He considered a tangible threat to the existing political orthodoxy because his mark of debauchery was totally within the acceptable limits of the centrism strip that the smarties occupy and adore.

Ross Perot was an adorable "insurgent."

Unfortunately, the smarties quickly fell in love with Perot after he entered the Twilight Zone and announced that he had "discovered,quot; a "plot,quot; designed by the Republican Party to spot his daughter with a fake photograph on the eve of her wedding.

For the smarties, Sanders poses a real and formidable danger to the prevailing political and economic order. As such, the smarties have devoted lots of time and space on their platforms in corporate media not only to criticize Sanders as a "terrifying,quot; Trotskyist, but to annihilate him politically.

If you think me aI exaggerate, then you have do not I have been paying close attention to the mad vitriol that the smarties have been throwing at Sanders, hoping that much will stay.

Still, the most slanderous bombardment of the smarties' attacks on Sanders is the suggestion that he is Trump's left-wing facsimile: an intriguing and self-centered socialist who takes advantage of unbridled anger and resentment to propel the presidency.

It's a lie. Sanders is the antithesis of Trump. He thinks. He reads. He learns. He cares. His promise to act and serve as a transformative president for many, not just a few, is transparently sincere.

And, despite the smarties, you can win.

