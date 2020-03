People around the world are becoming creative with their greeting habits in an effort to reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading.

With more than 109,000 people infected with COVID-19 around the world, people refrain from giving cheek kisses, hugs and crashing all five.

%MINIFYHTML532cab075f66ea0800c8d7d7588a554711% %MINIFYHTML532cab075f66ea0800c8d7d7588a554712%

The fast-spreading virus has now killed more than 3,800 people.

Source: Al Jazeera News