Nikon delays the D6 camera due to lack of parts

Nikon has just announced a delay of its D6 camera for professional sports photographers. The company originally planned a launch in March, but was delayed sometime in May due to the shortage of components caused by the actions taken to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The camera is expected to be a great seller before the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, scheduled to begin in July.

"As a result of the delays in the acquisition of parts and components of a third-party cooperating company due to the measures implemented in response to the propagation of COVID-19, the launch of the new Nikon D6 digital SLR camera, originally scheduled for March 2020, it will be delayed, "Nikon said in a statement.

Nikon and others have seen their product deadlines interrupted due to a change in the global supply chain in recent months. In response to the new coronavirus, the Chinese government closed factories and restricted travel for millions of workers, many of whom are responsible for assembling products such as the iPhone or producing parts for Teslas. With the rate of new infections now falling in China, manufacturing giants like Foxconn expect to return to normal operation later this month.

The Tokyo Olympics are also threatened by the spread of the coronavirus. Last week, the New York Times He informed that the Olympic Games without fans were one of several options that were discussed in an effort to avoid canceling the Games.

Nikon says he will announce a new release date once he has a better handling of the situation.