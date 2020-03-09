Nicki Minaj's husband still faces federal charges as the sex offender registration case is dismissed

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth "Zoo,quot; Petty, has been accused of not registering as a sex offender, but still faces similar charges in federal court.

"The Kenneth Petty case was dismissed today because he faces similar charges in federal court," a representative of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told Pitchfork.

Last week, the United States Attorney's Office in Los Angeles announced that Petty turned himself in to federal authorities and was arrested Wednesday. A grand jury accused Petty for not registering as a sex offender.

Petty pleaded not guilty and was released on bail of $ 100,000. His trial is scheduled for April 28.

The charges come from April 1995, when Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape. He reportedly served four years in prison for his crime.

Nicki Minaj has not publicly addressed her husband's arrest.