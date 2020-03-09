Nicki Minaj's husband still faces federal charges as the sex offender registration case is dismissed

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth "Zoo,quot; Petty, has been accused of not registering as a sex offender, but still faces similar charges in federal court.

"The Kenneth Petty case was dismissed today because he faces similar charges in federal court," a representative of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told Pitchfork.

Last week, the United States Attorney's Office in Los Angeles announced that Petty turned himself in to federal authorities and was arrested Wednesday. A grand jury accused Petty for not registering as a sex offender.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here