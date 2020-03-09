Nicki Minaj's husband registers as a sex offender in California after arrest

%MINIFYHTMLfbd74e6b8e7c1cdafd73769dcf39c5d411% %MINIFYHTMLfbd74e6b8e7c1cdafd73769dcf39c5d412%

Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in New York in 1995, pleaded not guilty to the federal crime, but turned himself in to the authorities on March 4.

Nicki MinajKenneth Petty's husband has formally notified the California authorities about his status as a sex offender after his recent arrest.

The 41-year-old man, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in his native New York in 1995, turned himself in to the authorities on March 4 after US marshalls accused him of not registering as a sex offender after his move to California with Minaj last summer (July 2019).

He pleaded not guilty to the federal crime and was released on bail, and while awaiting his April trial, Petty seems to be trying to make amends.

According to page six of the New York Post, he recently reported his status to staff members in the California Department of Justice, where he had to pose for a new police photo, with his crime in the database as "attempted rape by force or fear. "

Petty, who married Minaj in October, turned almost four years in a New York prison for the sexual assault.

His undocumented status in California had been initially signaled in November, when he was stopped by traffic police in Beverly Hills.

At that time, he was arrested and charged by local officials, but the state case against him was dropped to allow federal authorities to pursue the charge at a higher level, reports Pitchfork.com.

Minaj has not yet broken his silence about his man's recent legal problems, but previously he defended Petty's actions as a teenager when the news first appeared at the beginning of his affair in December 2018, insisting that he and his alleged Victims were minors and were romantically involved. at the time of the incident.

"I was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship," he posted on Twitter. "But turn off the Internet. You can't manage my life. You can't even manage your own life."