Nicki Minaj's husband registers as a sex offender and reveals his address on the website!

Last week, Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, was arrested in California. The police accused him of allegedly not registering as a sex offender in the State.

California has a law called Megan's Law. Anyone criminally convicted of a sexual offense is forced to "register,quot; online and reveal their current address.

And although Kenneth may not have been on the site before, now it is. MTO News conducted a quick search on the site and we can confirm that Kenneth is currently registered.

What worries many Nicki fans is that the address Kenneth was forced to reveal is the Beverly Hills address of Nicki Minaj. MTO News does not publish the address.

According to the site of Megan & # 39; s Law, Kenneth was convicted of the crime of "ATTEMPTED VIOLATION FORCE OR FEAR."

Kenneth's rape charge occurred more than 20 years ago. And the details surrounding the rape charge are now disputed by Kenneth and Nicki.