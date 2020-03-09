Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, registers as a sex offender

Nicki Minajhusband Kenneth Petty He is officially a registered sex offender.

ME! The news may confirm that the rapper's husband is now in the California sex offender database. Petty's status as a criminal is due to the fact that he was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1995.

According to court documents filed on February 25 and obtained by E! News, Petty was accused by a grand jury for not registering as a sex offender after his move to Los Angeles from New York. He pleaded not guilty.

The 42-year-old man is currently on a $ 100,000 bond and awaits his trial date on April 28. If convicted, Minaj's husband could face up to 10 years in prison.

Petty's previous crimes include first degree manslaughter, which he pleaded guilty to. He was seven years in a New York state prison and was released in 2013.