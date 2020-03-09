Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seen together at the airport



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas surely know how to balance their personal and professional lives. The duo travels occasionally between Los Angeles and Mumbai to make sure they live their lives to the fullest with the people they love. Only a couple of days before Holi, the couple was forced to arrive in Mumbai and soon attended Holi's party in Ambanis over the weekend. Today we call Nick and Priyanka with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, at the Mumbai private airport. The duo arrived from Pune, after spending their weekend with the Poonawalas.



Priyanka opted for an animal print top and a pair of matching black pants, while Nick also opted for black pants, an impeccable white T-shirt and a black and white striped coat on the top. Both Nick and Priyanka turned their heads in their elegant avatars at the airport and quickly headed for their rides amid intermittent cameras.







one/ 10 Nick Jonas











two/ 10 %MINIFYHTML6f4817817c2a12b0ac6b16a750cac15311% %MINIFYHTML6f4817817c2a12b0ac6b16a750cac15312% Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra













3/ 10 Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas













4 4/ 10 Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas











5 5/ 10 Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas











6 6/ 10 Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas











7 7/ 10 Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas











8/ 10 Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas











9 9/ 10 Nick Jonas











10/ 10 Priyanka Chopra Jonas

