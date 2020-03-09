NeNe Leakes shows Porsha Williams' love on social media and fans are surprised

Porsha Williams shared a couple of photos on her social media account where she is with her mother, Diane, and her baby, Pilar Jhena McKinley. The photos are a setback to the Greece holidays of the RHOA ladies.

‘To Greece! So blessed to take them with me to one of my vacations on my wish list! @msdianeofficial @pilarjhena #Rhoa #ThrowBack ’Porsha captioned his post.

Fans are extremely surprised to see NeNe Leakes jumping in the comments section to show Porsha and his family some love.

NeNe shared a lot of heart emojis, and fans asked him if he looked at Porsha again.

Someone asked: "@neneleakes back back following P again?" And another follower said: "Everything about this is precious ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️generations of phenomenal women."

One commenter wrote: ‘Miss Diane is such a beautiful woman! God bless those genes "and one person published this:" Love your mother / daughter relationship! It reminds me of my mother and me. Baby PJ is beautiful! ❤ ’

A follower posted this: ‘You are a Porsha love, and I love how you keep your mom and baby with you! 🙏🏽 ’

Someone else said: Esa That is the most beautiful grandmother of all! Seriously, your family is so beautiful! "

One commenter posted the following message to Porsha: "I loved how you jumped into that pool @ porsha4real Yes, funny girl," and one fan said: "@ porsha4real Girl, that comment about Dennis and him,quot; was pure genius. "#ControlTheNarrative,quot;.

A fan loves how baby PJ dresses all the time: "I love how Porsha always dresses her baby like a little doll."

Someone said: ‘Every time I see your daughter, I think of the movie Little Man because she LITERALLY looks like Dennis's head in a small body, with her beautiful self! It's so beautiful to see how much you have grown Porsha that I still can't believe you're a mom! "

Ad

Apart from this, Porsha is living her best life these days, and recently showed fans that she is still together with Dennis McKinley, and that they are working on their relationship.



Post views:

4 4