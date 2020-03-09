Neighbors express fear and concern about the Coronavirus crowned cruise in West Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – When the Great Princess arrived at the port in West Oakland, she brought more than just Covid-19. It also brought fear to the people of the community.

People in West Oakland feel they have received much of the port's pollution anyway, so when a ship enters with a deadly virus, there is likely to be some suspicion.

%MINIFYHTML8ba9b5dc841596f9b7d5483785390f5e11% %MINIFYHTML8ba9b5dc841596f9b7d5483785390f5e12%

"I don't like the ship to be there because we will get the virus," said Mimi Millet, a West Oakland resident. "They don't care so much about the fund with us here. They don't care what happens."

That is a fairly common feeling in West Oakland. People living in these working-class neighborhoods feel forgotten in the so-called booming economy of the Bay Area. So, when you join that with the uncertainty of what's on board the Great Princess, you're having a predictable reaction.

"Honestly, everyone acts like we're in a zombie apocalypse or something," said Nikia Durgin, West Oaklander.

Mrs. Margaret Gordon is trying to be a calm voice in the neighborhood. She co-founded the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project and has been struggling for 20 years to reduce pollution from diesel trucks that are inactive in the port.

And although Gordon really sees the logic of having the Great Princess docked there in West Oakland, he also understands the skepticism of his neighbors.

"West Oakland is the multi-level urban toxic soup of pollution in the Bay Area," he said. “We have a variety of things that must be cleaned. But with the appearance of this virus, it only increases people's fears. "

Ms. Gordon says she is actually more afraid of emissions, if the ship makes the trucks backed. But resident Courtleon Brown remains fairly calm about the whole thing. He thinks it makes more sense for the ship to be in Oakland than in San Francisco.

"It will probably be safer, you know, more isolated," Brown said. "It's not that they're going to be walking the streets, you know? They won't have public access. Nobody is going to talk to them."

But when it comes to Mimi Millet, there is simply no change of mind that, with the cruise there, Oakland is being abandoned once again.

"Oakland leaves a lot because they don't care about Oakland," he said. "They don't want me to get to San Francisco. We don't want them to get to Oakland."

No one knows how long the ship will remain in the port of Oakland, which for people who live here, only increases uncertainty and fear.