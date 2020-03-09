NBA Report Card: Grading Week 20 performances by Celtics, Jazz and more | NBA News

Which teams have shone and which have been flattered to cheat in the last seven days in the NBA? We evaluate the contrasting fortunes of Week 20 of four teams.

Boston Celtics (42-21, record of the week 20 1-3) – Grade C

The TD Garden in Boston is usually a fortress. It has not been of recent times. The Celtics have lost four consecutive games on their own floor for the first time since 2015, including home losses of Week 20 against the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.















The 105-104 loss to OKC will also persist, thanks to Dennis Schroder stealing from Kemba Walker to score the winning basket with 8.5 seconds remaining. The Thunder have specialized in return wins this season, but have they recovered from 18 points along the way without top scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against a strong Boston team? The Celtics will feel they gave away one.

The main concern for the Celtics is the form of Kemba Walker who, in addition to his crucial span against Oklahoma City (and an equally painful late draw in the loss to the Nets), is shooting 32.2 percent from the floor in the last nine games .

Gordon Hayward admitted that after the loss of the Thunder, the Celtics have temporarily fallen into a kind of routine. "This is how the NBA works," he said. "You go through these races and stretches where you feel really good about yourself and then it's as if the world is coming to an end too. This is low for us. We have to try to build ourselves, leverage. Back off."

Utah Jazz (41-22, Week 20 record 4-0) – Grade A

The Jazz completed an undefeated four-game trip on Saturday night with a 111-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons after beating the Boston Celtics the night before, extending their winning streak to five games.

















While beating the Pistons, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks in Week 20 were the games that Utah hoped to win, their victory in Boston certainly carries some weight. The team seemed connected in defense, instead of relying on Rudy Gobert to rescue them from problems.

Most encouraging for Jazz, veteran guard Mike Conley has found his mojo offensive after a slow start in his Jazz career. Conley has an average of 44.9 percent of shots from the field in February, driven by a stellar percentage of 43.8 from a three-point range.

Will Jazz start from here? The jury is out for now. Two previous winning streaks of four games this season have been followed by respective losing streaks of four and five games, by StatMuse.

Toronto Raptors (45-18, record of the week 20 3-0) – Grade A-

Three away games in the west in Week 20 brought three away wins for the Raptors, securing their place in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The defending NBA champions sent the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings and, as usual, it was a team effort.

















Against the Warriors, Norman Powell and Kyle Lowry combined for 63 points. In Phoenix, Pascal Siakam and Powell were providing 59 points between them.

In his most difficult confrontation of Week 20 in Sacramento, Siakam managed to gain 11 points in the last three minutes to take Toronto to another "W,quot;.

A perfect week, even without injuries, the absent Fred VanVleet and Marc Gasol, once again, highlight the impressive depth of the Raptors.

Sacramento Kings (28-36, Week 20 record 2-2) – Grade B

When you think of the race for eighth place in the West and the possible end-of-season clashes between Memphis Grizzlies of Ja Morant and the New Orleans pelicans of Zion Williamson, don't forget the Kings.

















Sac-Town is in tenth place in the West, at the level of the Pelicans and four games behind the eighth Grizzlies, which are currently weakened by the injuries of Jaren Jackson Jr and Brandon Clarke.

The Kings have won seven of their last 10 games, despite going 2-2 in Week 20. That rich streak of form has coincided with the insertion of Bogdan Bogdanovic in the Kings' starting lineup at the expense of Buddy Hield. The Serbian escort has averaged 17.0 points per game with 52.6 per shot in his last five games.

The Kings have also been driven by the return of the Richaun Holmes center, again in action after missing the previous two months due to an injury. Currently with a restriction of minutes, Holmes will bring energy to the potential thrust of the Kings playoffs once he returns to play at full speed.

